Martin Meyer and African parks Conservatives flew 30 white rhinos from South Africa to Rwanda last week in what they say is the largest single rhinoceros displacement ever. The nearly 2,000-mile journey took the rhinos to their new home in Akagera National Park, where lawyers hope the animals will be able to establish a new breeding grounds and avoid the rampant hunting that puts their species in risk. “Access to safe and untouched wildlife is vital to the future of vulnerable species such as white rhinos, which are under considerable man-made pressure,” said Peter Fearnhead, CEO of the nonprofit conservation organization African Parks. said in a statement.

Gael Vande Weghe and African parks White rhinos are considered “nearly threatened” by World Wildlife Fund, which estimates that there are about 18,000 of them in protected areas and private game reserves. Officials say the decline in their population is largely attributed to poaching and rhino horn demand. Each of the 30 rhinos who arrived in Rwanda on Saturday was equipped with a tracker transmitter for continuous monitoring. Authorities have also deployed a dog unit against poaching and helicopter surveillance to protect newcomers. A specialist veterinarian and others will monitor the group of hooves daily as they settle into life in Akagera, where officials hope they will have a safer habitat.

Gael Vande Weghe and African parks “This is an opportunity for Rwanda to significantly advance its contribution to rhino conservation, with Akagera ready to become a globally important sanctuary for black and now white rhinos,” said Ariella Kageruka, the acting chief of tourism on the Rwanda Development Board. “This is the time to save these extremely endangered species.” The rhinos came from and the Beyond Phinda Private Game Reserve in South Africa, which says it has managed and grown its rhino population for more than 30 years. The relocation was undertaken by African Parks, Rwanda Development Board and andBeyond and funded by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

