An ISIS fighter is sentenced to death for a captive 5-year-old girl





BERLIN A German court on Tuesday sentenced an Islamic State fighter for crimes against humanity and war crimes after he tied up a 5-year-old Yazidi girl he had bought as a slave in Iraq and left her to die in the scorching heat. from thirst. The 29-year-old, identified only as Taha Al-J. under German privacy laws, he was sentenced to life imprisonment and ordered to pay 50,000 euros, or about $ 57,000, as compensation to the girls’ mother, who was co-plaintiff in the case and was present when the verdict was read. This was the first conviction for genocide of an Islamic State fighter who systematically persecuted the Yazidi ethnic group in Iraq, according to Christoph Koller, the judge overseeing the Frankfurt trial. During his reign, the Islamic State killed thousands of Yazidi men and abducted and enslaved thousands of Yazidi women and girls. This is the moment the Yazidis have been waiting for, said in a statement Amal Clooney, a human rights lawyer and a member of the mothers’ legal team. To finally hear a judge, after seven years, declare that what they suffered was genocide.

Although neither the victim nor the killer were Germans and the crime took place in Fallujah, Iraq, the trial was held in Germany on the principle of universal jurisdiction, which German courts have used to try people accused of war crimes in places like Iraq. and Syria. During the trial, which began in April 2020, the mother testified that she and her child had been held captive by Taha Al-J. and his wife, Jennifer W., for several months in 2015 after the couple bought them as slaves. At their home in Fallujah, Iraq, the mother said she was forced to do ordinary work in difficult conditions while the daughter was supposed to stay off the road. One day, after the 5-year-old girl wet her bed, Taha Al-J. she took him out in the midday heat and tied him to a window sill and left him there to die of thirst, she testified. The girl’s mother, whose identity is kept secret for security reasons, lives in Germany under a witness protection program. According to German wave, she testified through an interpreter on five different occasions in Frankfurt. Taha El-J. was arrested in Athens in May 2019 on a European arrest warrant and extradited to Germany under the principle of universal jurisdiction. Last month, in a special trial held in Munich, Jennifer W., who is a German citizen, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for allowing the death of the girl.

The Frankfurt trial is one of a series of trials brought before German courts, in which neither the defendants nor the victims are German and the crimes were not committed on German soil. This summer, the German federal prosecutor indicted a Syrian doctor for crimes against humanity for torturing and killing at least one victim for the Assad regime. Since April 2020, Anwar Raslan, a colonel working in a secret prison in Syria, has been on trial in a court in the western German city of Koblenz. And Eyad al-Gharib, a low-ranking Syrian official working in the same prison, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for crimes against humanity this April by the same court. Ms. Clooney wrote that she was grateful to Germany for defending the principle of universal jurisdiction which means that crimes like this should be prosecuted wherever and whenever they occur. Roger Lu Phillips, legal director of the Syrian Center for Justice and Accountability in Washington, said European courts have an obligation to prosecute such crimes if the perpetrators are in Europe. But he warned that single trials under the principle of universal jurisdiction were not enough when dealing with crimes committed by the Islamic State. The capacity of these courts is really a drop in the bucket when compared to the scale of the crimes committed by ISIS, said Mr. Phillips. A more comprehensive process should be pursued, such as a special tribunal for ISIS.

