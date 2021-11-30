International
International Border Restrictions Prevent Families from Reuniting at Christmas, Despite Morrisons | News from Australia
Australians with grown boys and girls living overseas are told that their children are not counted as close family and do not seek exemption from entering the country on Christmas Eve.
In October, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced changes to allow parents of Australian nationals be classified as close relatives, allowing them to travel to Australian jurisdictions at 80% double-dose vaccination rates.
I know it will be very welcome news for Australians across the country who were hoping to reunite with their family members, their parents who are overseas, Morrison said at the time.
But the same change has not been applied to the adult sons and daughters of Australian nationals who are non-citizens, living abroad and no longer considered dependent on their parents.
Ken Galbraith, from Kyneton, Victoria, was looking forward to seeing his daughter, who lives in the UK and is a British citizen, for Christmas. She intended to bring Galbraiths four grandchildren with her.
But when she went to apply for the usual tourist visa, she realized she was not entitled to an exemption from current border restrictions because she was no longer dependent on her father and was therefore not considered his immediate family.
Galbraith told the Guardian the rule would prevent his family from gathering for Christmas, despite Morrisons declaring a desire to reunite the families of Australian citizens.
The government currently designates a close family member as a parent, spouse, de facto partner, dependent child, or legal guardian.
Galbraith said it was strange that the changes announced last month gave vaccinated parents of Australian nationals the opportunity to travel to Australia, but the same exception was not given to citizens’ children.
The stupid thing is that if we were in England and our daughter was here, we could come as the parent of an Australian citizen, but when it is the other way around, she can not, Galbraith said.
Galbraith wrote to Home Secretary Karen Andrews, complaining about the absurdity of a system that does not recognize his daughter as his immediate family.
He referred to the department, which directed him to a range of visas and exemptions to which he could apply. Exceptions are given to people out of compassion, but that does not apply to Galbraith’s circumstances.
No one in the department or in the ministerial office is prepared to even consider the fact that there is a massive anomaly here, he said.
He could also travel to the UK to see his daughter, but the trip there would be busy.
Galbraith said his family simply could not afford the cost of accommodation if they did not return home to Australia with the new variant.
Despite the blockage, my wife has not seen our daughter and grandchildren since December 2018. I made a trip in 2019 and then of course Covid was hit, he said.
A comment has been requested from the Department of Home Affairs.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/dec/01/international-border-restrictions-stop-families-reuniting-at-christmas-despite-morrisons-intention
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]