International Border Restrictions Prevent Families from Reuniting at Christmas, Despite Morrisons | News from Australia

Australians with grown boys and girls living overseas are told that their children are not counted as close family and do not seek exemption from entering the country on Christmas Eve.

In October, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced changes to allow parents of Australian nationals be classified as close relatives, allowing them to travel to Australian jurisdictions at 80% double-dose vaccination rates.

I know it will be very welcome news for Australians across the country who were hoping to reunite with their family members, their parents who are overseas, Morrison said at the time.

But the same change has not been applied to the adult sons and daughters of Australian nationals who are non-citizens, living abroad and no longer considered dependent on their parents.

Ken Galbraith, from Kyneton, Victoria, was looking forward to seeing his daughter, who lives in the UK and is a British citizen, for Christmas. She intended to bring Galbraiths four grandchildren with her.

But when she went to apply for the usual tourist visa, she realized she was not entitled to an exemption from current border restrictions because she was no longer dependent on her father and was therefore not considered his immediate family.

Galbraith told the Guardian the rule would prevent his family from gathering for Christmas, despite Morrisons declaring a desire to reunite the families of Australian citizens.

The government currently designates a close family member as a parent, spouse, de facto partner, dependent child, or legal guardian.

Galbraith said it was strange that the changes announced last month gave vaccinated parents of Australian nationals the opportunity to travel to Australia, but the same exception was not given to citizens’ children.

The stupid thing is that if we were in England and our daughter was here, we could come as the parent of an Australian citizen, but when it is the other way around, she can not, Galbraith said.

Galbraith wrote to Home Secretary Karen Andrews, complaining about the absurdity of a system that does not recognize his daughter as his immediate family.

He referred to the department, which directed him to a range of visas and exemptions to which he could apply. Exceptions are given to people out of compassion, but that does not apply to Galbraith’s circumstances.

No one in the department or in the ministerial office is prepared to even consider the fact that there is a massive anomaly here, he said.

He could also travel to the UK to see his daughter, but the trip there would be busy.

Galbraith said his family simply could not afford the cost of accommodation if they did not return home to Australia with the new variant.

Despite the blockage, my wife has not seen our daughter and grandchildren since December 2018. I made a trip in 2019 and then of course Covid was hit, he said.

A comment has been requested from the Department of Home Affairs.