



“Recurrent and / or refractory PTCL carries a bleak prognosis with limited treatment options. Data from the HBI-8000 enrollment study have shown significant clinical responses despite advanced disease stage and acceptable safety profile to address a important unmet medical needs in this patient. Japan and HBI-8000 phase 2 study medical expert.

Implementation of the supplementary indication for PTCL R / R is based on data from a Phase 2 study of 55 patients with aggressive PTCL in Japan and Korea. These patients all had advanced, refractory or relapsing disease compared to previous therapies. HBI-8000 40 mg administered orally twice weekly resulted in an objective response rate of 46%, an average progression-free survival of 5.6 months, and an overall overall survival of 22.8 months. Dr.Mireille Gillings, CEO and CEO of HUYABIO said, “This is the second regulatory approval for our primary oncology drug, Hiyasta, in Japan expands the indications of our drugs for patients with severe hematological tumors. We look forward to additional indications in the future for Hiyasta that will benefit even more patients. ” About Hiyasta

HBI-8000 is an epigenetic immunomodulator with several approved indications including monotherapy for two subtypes of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in Japan and in combination therapy for metastatic breast cancer in China. This oral agent targets class I histone deacetylases causing cell cycle arrest and tumor cell death as the mechanism underlying its sole anti-lymphoma agent activity. The drug has also demonstrated immunomodulatory effect and is being tested in a major global melanoma trial combined with the nivolumab checkpoint inhibitor. About HUYABIO International

HUYABIO is a leader in accelerating the global development of new opportunities for biopharmaceutical products originating in China, enabling the development of faster, more cost-effective and lower risk medicines in global markets. Through extensive cooperation with biopharmaceutical, academic and commercial organizations, it has built the largest portfolio of compounds sourced from China covering all therapeutic fields. Hiyasta is the company’s first commercial product marketed in Japan. With offices in the US, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Ireland and eight strategic locations throughout China, the Company has become a partner of choice to accelerate product development and maximize value globally. For more information, please visitwww.huyabio.com. BURIMI HUYABIO International

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huyabio-international-receives-regulatory-approval-for-hiyasta-monotherapy-of-peripheral-t-cell-lymphoma-in-japan-301433819.html

