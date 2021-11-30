The trip to Des Moines International Airport makes a sensational comeback





Sunday marked one of the busiest days of travel at Des Moines International Airport since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. News direction: About 4,590 people passed through Des Moines Airport on November 28, 101% more than on Sunday after last year’s Thanksgiving, according to airport data requested by Axios on Monday. Zoom in: The increase in travel was recorded throughout the county. The Transportation Safety Administration checked more than 2.4 million people across US airports on Sunday, more than double from a year ago. Why it matters: Thanksgiving Day was a testament to the upcoming Christmas holiday. By: There is still uncertainty about what the trips will look like in the coming weeks due to the new Omicron variant. Game status: Even without the Omicron factor, international travel is more complicated than before the pandemic, Jason revealed earlier this month on his trip to Spain. Proof of vaccination required to enter many countries. You may need to fill out multiple and similar forms, depending on your itinerary and attitudes.

Plus: Predict long queues. (Jason’s travel friends waited at customs at Chicago O’Hare Airport for nearly 90 minutes.) Be smart: Here are some helpful tips for those planning to travel abroad in the coming months. Download and complete the vaccine forms before the trip.

Keep your vaccination card and have digital copies on your phone.

Pack light and avoid checking luggage if you can. (Jason’s lost to the airline twice during his most recent trip.)

Apply for Preliminary control of TSA AND Global Entry. The programs allowed Jason to avoid the long queues that hindered his friends. After all: There are still many variables that can ruin Christmas travel plans, so try to think ahead and prepare for what is under your control.

