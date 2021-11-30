Viacom enters into five first-hand deals with under-represented talent – Deadline





Viacom International Studios (VIS) has signed a quintet of first-rate deals with emerging British talent as part of an effort to give more opportunities to diverse creators. Morgan Bailey, Bec Boey, Chris Bush, Iman Qureshi and Kaamil Shah will spend the next two years tossing five ideas to domestic manufacturer ViacomCBS and VIS has pledged to commission at least two projects in the development treatment phase and receive one of those to write. VIS Vice President Kate Laffey and VIS UK Development Chief Claire Sowerby-Sheppard are overseeing the program, which will be repeated with another group of underrepresented writers at some point in the near future. The program comes after the launch of the VIS Social Impact division, which is dedicated to the development of social impact-driven content. VIS said the quintet was chosen “based on their proven talent in screenwriting, the variety of interests and writing styles, and the potential to collaborate on specific development projects intended for [new streamer] Paramount +. ” Laffey said: “From the beginning, VIS has been at the forefront of finding and partnering with creators from around the world. This initiative will ensure that we continue to introduce diversity, equality and inclusion in every aspect of our work, especially in our content of UK origin. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2021/11/vis-sets-first-look-deals-1234881402/

