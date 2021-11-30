The ISIS fighter who killed the Yazidi girl was jailed for genocide





An ISIS fighter who chained a 5-year-old Yazidi girl and left her to die in the scorching heat lost his life in a German court on Tuesday while being sentenced to life in prison for genocide. Taha Al-Jumailly, 29, was found guilty of genocide and crimes against humanity for his involvement in the massacre of more than 3,000 Yazidis and the enslavement of 7,000 women and girls in Syria and Iraq. This is the first genocide verdict handed down against an ISIS militant for the mass killings of the Yazidi minority between 2014 and 2015. The Iraqi citizen was knocked down in the Frankfurt courtroom while his life sentence was read to him. Prosecutors said Al-Jumailly and his German wife, Jennifer Wenisch, enslaved a Yazidi woman and a 5-year-old girl in Iraq in 2015. He later chained the girl to an outside window in the 122-degree heat as punishment for wetting her mattress. Iraqi defendant Taha Al-Jumailly arrives in court on November 30, 2021 to hear the verdict for his trial. Frank Rumpenhorst / Pool via REUTERS Taha Al-Jumailly is charged with genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, human trafficking and murder. EPA / FRANK RUMPENHORST / POOL The girl died of thirst while being chained, prosecutors said. Already his ex-wife, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison last month for enslaving a mother and child, testified as a prosecution witness in the Al-Jumailly trial. The mother of the slain girl, who is represented by a team of human rights lawyers, including George Clooney’s wife, Amal Clooney, also testified to watching her daughter die. Taha Al-Jumailly tied up a 5-year-old girl in Fallujah, Iraq, where she died of thirst. EPA / FRANK RUMPENHORST / POOL Al-Jumailly was arrested in Greece in 2019 before being extradited to Germany, where relatives of slain Yazidis acted as plaintiffs supporting the prosecution. The Yazidis – a Kurdish-speaking group originally from northern Iraq – were brutalized by ISIS for years. Militants massacred male members of religious minorities and abducted thousands of women and girls before forcing them into sexual slavery. Al-Jumailly was arrested in Greece in 2019 before being extradited to Germany, where relatives of the slain Yazidis acted as plaintiffs in support of the prosecution. Frank Rumpenhorst – Pool / Getty Images Human rights advocates have long campaigned for the crimes committed against Yazidis by ISIS jihadists to be recognized as genocide. Germany is one of the few countries that has taken legal action against war crimes. With postal wire

