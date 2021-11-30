What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, November 30th

Recent developments:

Scientists observing Ottawa sewage for COVID-19 saythe new variant of the omicron coronavirus has not escaped their testing and they have begun to gather data on how widespread it may be in the community.

The Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed two more positive cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus on Monday. bringing the total of the city to four.

FRIEND | Ottawa wastewater showing significant omicron presence: The Ottawa wastewater signal does not indicate a significant presence of the omicron variant at present Tyson Graber, associate research scientist and co-investigator in the Ottawa coronavirus wastewater monitoring program, says the data do not show a significant presence of the omicron variant, although that does not mean it is not present in city. 1:02

As of today, unvaccinated persons who are more than 12 years and four months old can no longer show evidence of a recent COVID-19 test to board a plane, train or cruise ship in Canada, except with limited exceptions .

Also, Canada no longer requires citizens and permanent residents to show evidence of a COVID test for trips under 72 hours.

Ontario food bank usage rose 10 percent during the first year of the pandemic to the highest levels since the recession, a new report has found.

How are you?

As of Monday, Ottawa has had 31,969 cases confirmed with COVID-19. There are 347 known active cases, while 31,004 cases are considered resolved and 618 people have died from the disease.

Public health officials have reported more than 59,900 cases of COVID-19 across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 56,800 cases now resolved. Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 230 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 223.

Akwesasne had more than 1,100 inhabitants in the positive test for COVID-19 and reported 14 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg there have been 34 cases and one death. Territory and Tyendinaga Mohawk there have been 28 cases and one death. Pikwakanagan there has been no case.

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

There are no capacity restrictions for most countries that require proof of vaccination, nor for outdoor events.

The plan is to lift public health measures in stages by March 2022, with the next step stalled at least until mid-December as officials monitor some growing trends.

People with face masks walk past a billboard advertising a Black Friday sale at Ottawa Rideau Center Mall, Nov. 26, 2021. (Michel Aspirot / CBC)

Private collection limits are 25 people inside and 100 people outside.

Health units may change the rulesRenfrew Countyhas made it to isolation and the Kingston area for internal gatherings,school symptoms AND indoor sports.

The province vaccine passport is required for people aged 12 and over in many public places. Will not be required for younger children. People can display code, PDF or QR code-free.

Western Quebec

Ten people are allowed to gather inside private residences and 20 people outside, which increases to 50 if they do sports. There are no capacity limits for places in Quebec with designated locations and restaurants.

There is a vaccine passport for most people aged 13 and over in many public spaces. Will not apply to younger children. People can use an app or show proof on paper.

Other groups in the region are also coming out with their COVID-19 vaccine policies, including staff and visitors.

Health Minister Christian Dubis called on Quebecer residents to seriously consider international holiday travel plans in light of the omicron variant and the possibility of changing entry rules within a short notice.

What can I do?

prevention

COVID-19 spreads mainly through droplets that can be suspended in the air. People can be asymptomatic without the vaccine, even after receiving a vaccine.

This means that it is important to take precautions such as staying home when you are sick and receiving assistance with expenses if necessary keeping hands and surfaces clean and considering distance from anyone you do not live with.

Masks, preferably medical or surgical, are mandatory in indoor public spaces in Ontario and Quebecand recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

A variety of personalities wear masks as they mark the official start of construction on the William Commanda Head Bridge, a multi-purpose inter-provincial road between Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., On November 29, 2021. (Frdric Pepin / CBC)

When and how long to be isolated can vary inQuebecANDOntarioand according to vaccination status.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with basic medical conditions help with homework and have supplies in case they need to be isolated.

Scientists are working to find out how easily the new variant of the omicron coronavirus spreads, its severity and the performance of vaccines against it.

trip

Travelers over 12 years and four months now need to be fully vaccinated to board a plane, train or naval vessel in Canada. As of today, those who are not will not be eligible to travel, except for limited exceptions.

People must be vaccinated, tested and approved in advance to enter Canada. Canadian citizens and permanent residents no longer need test evidence for trips under 72 hours.

The US demandsall travelers on land, air and water to be fully vaccinated. Some people with mixed doses are allowed and will not require a final test.

There are travel restrictions from seven South African countries due to the omicron variant.

FRIEND | Hundreds in solitary confinement under new Canadian travel rules: The Omicron variant puts hundreds in isolation pending test results Hundreds of Canadians are in isolation after being recently returned from one of the South African countries on the no-travel list as officials determine what public health measures may be needed to prevent an increase in cases. 2:09

The hope is that other countries will accept provincial or territorial vaccination trials.

Vaccine

Vaccines inhibit the spread of all variants of COVID-19 and go a long way toward avoiding death and hospitalization without providing complete protection. Four vaccines against COVID-19 are considered safe and approved in Canada.

Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children up to the age of fifteen. Doses for children aged five to 11 years will be given at least eight weeks apart in the two local provinces.

It is possible that even the youngest children may have a vaccine approved in early 2022, according to Canada’s chief of public health.

Ontario and Quebec give certain groups third doses. Ontario is considering expanding because of the omicron variant.

There were more than 3.7 million doses of COVID-19 first, second and third vaccine is administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has a population of about 2.3 million.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario vaccinates all those born in 2016 and earlier.

People cansearch for provincial meetings onlineor by phone at 1-833-943-3900.

Local health units have some flexibility, ie check their websitesfor details. Doses offered in short notice campaigns appear to fill gaps in vaccine coverage and cover extended eligibility.

Pharmacies and some family doctors offer vaccines through their booking systems.

The province has recommended that people under the age of 24 take Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnatyvaccine because the ModernaSpikevax vaccine carries a slight risk of a rare heart disease.

Western Quebec

Anyone who is five years old or older get an appointmentor visitpermanent or mobile clinic on foot.

Qualified young children’s clinics will operate in schools and children will need the written consent of a parent to be vaccinated there.

Siblings can be booked together at a single time and parents can check a box to signal if their child is nervous about the process.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness in a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, cough, headache, vomiting, and loss of taste or smell.

“Long-term” symptoms can last for months.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can be too affected by the pandemic, AND resources are available to help .

In eastern Ontarion:

Ontarians are tested by leaving an appointment at a clinic if you fit some criteria. Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours.

Select people with symptoms at the pharmacy, along with certain people without symptoms.

Rapid and home-made tests are available in several locations, including pharmacies and some childcare facilities when the risk is high. A positive test will trigger a subsequent test.

Officials in some areas saythey are seeing more people coming to her sites after having had symptoms for a few days and delaying testing, sometimes spreading COVID in the meantime.

Travelers who need a testhave local options to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can leave an appointment or see if they are near the internet access option. They can also call 1-877-644-4545 with questions during the hours the line operates.

In some places gargling tests are offered instead of tampons.

Quick tests for COVID-19 are available at all Quebec preschools and elementary schools.

First Nations, Inuit and Mtis:

First Nations, Inuit and Mtispeople, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community, are eligible for a test in Ontario.

Akwesasne ka Test and vaccine clinics for COVID-19 , with information online or at 613-575-2341.

People in Kitigan ZibiAnishinabeg can call health Center at 819-449-5593 for a test or vaccine; email is another option for booking vaccines.

Tests are available atPikwkanagnby calling 613-625-1175 and vaccines (including third doses) at 613-625-2259, supplement 225 or by email.

Everyone inside Tyendinaga anyone interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and should check out the website of dedicated vaccine clinics.

Inuit in Ottawa can call Inuit Acoustic Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.