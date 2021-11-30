New rules for international leaflets, RT-PCR test, waiting time

NEW DELHI : Delhi International Airport has made arrangements to accommodate up to 1500 international passengers at the airport at the same time, including those coming from ‘at risk’ countries, until the results of their RT-PCR tests received upon arrival are declared , according to officials.

Any passenger who will undergo the RT-PCR test will be charged round the clock 1700. The amount includes fees for the RT-PCR test and food and water during their stay at the airport until the test results arrive, airport officials said on Tuesday.

International airports across the country have made preparations to implement stricter guidelines for COVID-19, to take effect by midnight, for international passengers amid growing concerns of infections caused by the new COVID-19 Omicron variant.

According to the guidelines, all passengers coming from ‘at risk’ countries must undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests and 5% of passengers arriving from other countries will also have to undergo the test at random. Passengers will have to wait for the results before leaving the airport or undertaking a connecting flight.

Officials said arrangements have been made at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital to implement the new guidelines and ensure the necessary social distance between passengers.

The airport can accommodate 1,400-1,500 passengers at a time, including those coming from ‘at risk’ locations, within the airport. Passengers will need to spend at least six hours on the premises, including waiting for RT-PCR test results, they added.

Currently, at IGIA, the country’s largest airport operated by Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL), international operations are from Terminal 3 (T3).

According to officials, the test facility at the airport can take 400-500 samples in one hour and a test result is expected in four hours or more.

The immigration process will be done for passengers only after their test results arrive. If required, passenger facilities could be increased, officials said.

On average, over 10 international flights land at Delhi airport every day, they added.

A spokesman for Bengaluru International Airport said, “We are working with all airlines and other stakeholders to implement the new procedures and minimize passenger concerns.”

A spokesman for the Indian Airports Authority (AAI) said all AAI airports that have international operations are “fully prepared” to implement the guidelines issued by the Union government in coordination with state authorities.

The spokesman also said that the situation is being monitored by senior AAI executives.

The state-owned AAI is involved in the operations of 34 international airports, including customs airports.

There were no immediate comments from Mumbai airport on preparations for implementing the new guidelines.

While India has not reported Omicron cases so far, the Union government has advised Union states and Territories to step up testing for early identification of any case, undertake effective international passenger surveillance and strictly monitor hotspots.

According to the list updated on November 26, the countries designated as ‘at risk’ include European countries, UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Israel and Hong Kong.

On Monday, a GMR spokesman said all necessary arrangements would be ready in time keeping in mind the new guidelines and passenger comfort.

“We have made similar arrangements before as well as during previous waves of pandemics. We will ensure compliance with the COVID-19 protocol during the stay of passengers inside the terminal,” the spokesman said.

GMR is the main actor in DIAL and GHIAL, respectively the operators of Delhi and Hyderabad airports.

