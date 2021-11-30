International
Amid fears of the variant, MB reveals limitations in its virus strategy
LONDON In almost every step of the pandemic, Britain has been a renegade to the coronavirus. It closed later than its European neighbors in March 2020, distributed vaccines faster than almost any major country earlier this year, and threw virtually all restrictions last summer in a bold effort to get life back to normal.
But with concerns about a new variant, the Omicron, spreading across the world, Britain is back in line with its neighbors in a hurry to defend itself. Prime Minister Boris Johnson hastily banned travel from 10 African countries, made face masks mandatory in stores and public transport, and on Tuesday hastened the deployment of booster vaccines, hoping to inject any adults by the end of January.
Britain’s access is still significantly cheaper than countries like Austria, which have turned into national blockades. People can gather in pubs without masks, for example, and officials continue to promise tired Brits a normal Christmas. But Mr Johnson said the government was prepared to step up its laissez-faire approach, at least for now, to avert another wave of infection.
It would throw everything at him, Mr. Johnson said at a news conference on Downing Street. We were taking some proportionate precautions while our scientists were breaking the Omicron code.
Public health experts welcomed the moves as a recognition that there are limitations to Britain’s specific strategy, which combines a robust vaccination program with an almost total absence of restrictions since July. It showed, they said, that going alone does not make sense with a quick variant.
The UK has reacted fairly quickly and essentially initiated its Plan B, which many people like me think should have launched a few months ago, to ward off the threat of the new variant, said Tim Spector, a professor at genetic epidemiology in the Kings. London College. They are bringing the amplifier forward and making it available to anyone, which I think gives the right message.
Under the new plan, Britain will extend the right to a booster injection to anyone 18 years of age and older; they were previously restricted to persons over 40 years of age. He will cut the time between shootings to three months from six months, withdrawing 400 military personnel to help deliver extra doses. And it will offer a second vaccine for children aged 12 to 18, and not just for those aged 16 and over.
The government will require all visitors to take a Covid test by the end of the second day upon arrival in the country and be quarantined until they receive a negative result. But officials ignored a call from authorities in Scotland and Wales to impose a mandatory eight-day quarantine on all people entering the country.
Even without the new variant, Britain has reported cases at a rate of more than 40,000 a day. The government has tolerated that high number because 80 percent of adults are fully vaccinated, which has weakened the link between infections and hospital admissions. About 30 percent of adults have received booster injections.
As new travel regulations and face masks bring Britain closer to other European countries, Professor Spector. who leads the Zoe Covid Study, which tracks the symptoms of Covid-19, noted that compared to other countries, the restrictions are still quite lenient.
He also noted that Britain was slow outside the gate last week after news of the variant first surfaced. He allowed passengers from African countries who landed in Britain to be dispatched to the country without testing them.
The government has not ordered people to work from home or vaccine passports or masks mandated in restaurants in England. France requires vaccine passports for restaurants. Spain and Italy mandate the wearing of masks in schools. In England, the Department of Education advised only students 12 and older to wear masks in communal areas, starting Monday.
Mr. Johnson declined to advise people to cancel Christmas festivals, Nativity shows or other social gatherings by sharing company with one of his best health advisers, Jenny Harries, who said earlier than people should consider shortening companionship during the holiday season to curb potential. transmission.
I’m still convinced that this Christmas will be significantly better than last Christmas, Mr Johnson said, alluding to coal in British socks last year after the raging Alpha variant forced the government to impose a deadlock.
Much of Britain’s strategy still depends on its reliance on vaccines, one of the few bright spots in its otherwise erratic response to the pandemic. Britain’s rapid disintegration spurred the Johnson government and gave it the political capital and epidemiological case to ease pandemic restrictions in July, a policy it has stood by even though the weather has cooled and cases have remained stubbornly high.
“Our strategy is to buy the time we need to evaluate this option,” Health Minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday. There are now 13 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in England and nine in Scotland, he said, adding that it was not clear whether the latest cases were related to travel from Africa or community broadcasting.
Coronavirus Pandemic: Key Things to Know
On the busy streets of London, already twinkling from the Christmas lights, some said the new rules seemed to be making a difference, after months in which the custom of wearing masks had become quite ugly.
All in disguise, and there are far more police presence at stations, said Joanne Cairns, 42, a marketing officer who arrived in London on Tuesday from the north of England.
But Matteo Grios, 32, said he found the rules patchy confusing. Masks on public transport will not really stop the virus from spreading when you have big events happening in stadiums, or pubs where people get drunk, he said.
Mr. Johnson’s reluctance to impose sweeping measures reflects pressure from his own Conservative Party. Experts say he is unlikely to find strong support from concerned lawmakers, some of whom express their disgust for such measures by refusing to wear masks in Parliament.
As the House of Commons voted in favor of the mask mandate and travel restrictions on Tuesday, a handful of conservative lawmakers warned against what they called authoritarian government moves.
Boris Johnson faces plenty of controversy on his bench, said Jill Rutter, a senior fellow at the Institute for Government, a London-based research group. She noted that he had alienated members by treating the issues as a brawl over conservative lawmakers who have second profitable jobs.
However, unlike last spring, when Mr Johnson delayed the imposition of a travel ban on India following the introduction of the Delta variant, Britain acted quickly this time around. Critics suggest he delayed putting India on the red list at the time to avoid antagonizing New Delhi at a time when Britain was keen to reach a trade deal.
The government has been hit by that criticism, said Dr. Rutter.
Some experts make Britain respond faster to simple trials and errors, after nearly two years of facing the ever-changing challenges of the pandemic. In masks, for example, Officials initially lowered their efficiency, then asked people to keep them indoors, before easing instructions again in July.
No country has found a better way to live with this virus, said Devi Sridhar, head of the global public health program at the University of Edinburgh. Going alone with mixed strategies and constraints has not worked well.
Saskia Solomon contributed to the report.
