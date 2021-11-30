Amid fears of the variant, MB reveals limitations in its virus strategy

Public health experts welcomed the moves as a recognition that there are limitations to Britain’s specific strategy, which combines a robust vaccination program with an almost total absence of restrictions since July. It showed, they said, that going alone does not make sense with a quick variant.

The UK has reacted fairly quickly and essentially initiated its Plan B, which many people like me think should have launched a few months ago, to ward off the threat of the new variant, said Tim Spector, a professor at genetic epidemiology in the Kings. London College. They are bringing the amplifier forward and making it available to anyone, which I think gives the right message.

Under the new plan, Britain will extend the right to a booster injection to anyone 18 years of age and older; they were previously restricted to persons over 40 years of age. He will cut the time between shootings to three months from six months, withdrawing 400 military personnel to help deliver extra doses. And it will offer a second vaccine for children aged 12 to 18, and not just for those aged 16 and over.

The government will require all visitors to take a Covid test by the end of the second day upon arrival in the country and be quarantined until they receive a negative result. But officials ignored a call from authorities in Scotland and Wales to impose a mandatory eight-day quarantine on all people entering the country.