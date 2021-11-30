The Omicron vaccine warning triggers new global sales

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) – There was a downturn in world stock markets and efforts for safer currencies and bonds on Tuesday after the CEO of drug maker Moderna (MRNA.O) warned that COVID-19 vaccines were unlikely to be just as effective against the new Omicron variant.

Europe’s major stock markets fell 1.4% at first, oil fell 3%, the Australian currency, which is very sensitive to global economic confidence, reached a one-year low, while you are sure of Japan , German government bonds and gold all rose. / FRX

“There is no world, I think, where (efficiency) is at the same level,” Moderna chief Stphane Bancel told the Financial Times in an interview.

Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

“I think it will be a material decline. I just do not know how much because we have to wait for the data. But all the scientists I have talked to … are like ‘this is not going to be good,'” he said. Read more

The early downturn meant Europe’s capital markets were scratched by Monday’s recovery and were below hit levels on Friday when traders wiped out nearly $ 2 trillion of global stocks in Omicron’s initial downturn.

Bancel had previously told CNBC that there should be more clarity on the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against Omicron in about two weeks, but that it could take months to start delivering a revised vaccine created for the new variant .

“This is not good news and it comes from someone who needs to know,” said Commonwealth Bank of Australia currency strategist Joe Capurso. “Markets have reacted exactly the way you expected”

MSCI’s broadest global stock index, which tracks 50 countries (.MIWD00000PUS) was 0.2% lower and goes only for the third red month of the year. It has grown by almost 14% in 2021 while emerging market stocks (.MSCIEF) have lost almost 6%.

The aversion to risk also hit the foreign exchange markets with the US dollar weakening by 0.3% against major rivals. The fall of the Austrian dollar by 0.65% left it at the 12-month low of $ 0.7093, while the Japanese yen – traditionally considered a safe haven because of its role as a financing currency – was approaching its highest level. of the month at 112.95 yen. / FRX

Increasing the number of cases with COVID-19

A man looks at stock market monitors in Taipei, January 22, 2008. REUTERS / Nicky Loh

ECONOMIC HIT

There was also a lot of data to digest.

Activity in China’s utilities sector grew at a slightly slower pace in November, official data showed on Tuesday, as the sector received a blow from the new blockade measures as authorities tried to curb the recent outbreak.

China Blue Chip CSI 300 Index (.CSI300) closed 0.4% lower while Hong Kong Hang Seng Index (.HSI) fell by over 1.5% exacerbated by the violation of a strong level of technical support of 24,000 points, according to analysts.

In commodity markets, Brent crude futures fell $ 2.32, or 3.2 percent, to $ 71.12 a barrel, after falling to a one-year low.

An increase in the euro continued despite strong consumer spending boosting Italian GDP data, a day after Germany’s inflation rate reached its highest level in decades at 6% year-on-year. Read more

Figures across the eurozone will come out soon. The single currency was last at $ 1.1350 much higher than the $ 1.11864 in 17 months last week, when ECB policymakers signaled they were still waiting for inflation to fall.

Although Omicron’s concerns meant that the yield on the 10-year German Bunds – considered one of the safest assets in the world – fell to just over a week at -0.345% and decreased by about 2 basis points per day.

Most other 10-year standard yields in the eurozone fell by a similar amount, while US 10-year treasury yields fell by 7.5 bps to around 1.45%.

“We hold our view that the Governing Council of the ECB will strengthen its patience with the policy norm at its December meeting to watch out for rising inflation,” analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

“Additional targeted and regional constraints, rather than general blockages, will ‘see’ a cumulative economic shock during the fourth and first quarters of around 0.4% of GDP in the euro area and 0.2% of GDP. in the UK, “they added. Blocking the blanket however can cause twice as much damage.

Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Additional Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong Edited by Peter Graff

Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.