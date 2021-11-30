The battle to end HIV, COVID, calls for greater international solidarity

Under the topic The end of inequalities. Fund AIDS. End of Pandemics, Abdulla Shahid underlined a link between COVID-19 and HIV / AIDS, noting that both exacerbate inequalities and affect people, particularly in terms of access to treatment and health services.

Moreover, COVID and the HIV epidemic not only affect the health of individuals, but together they have also affected families, communities and the economic development and growth of nations, he continued.







“We need to strengthen international co-operation and solidarity in the fight against HIV, against COVID-19 and on every public health issue that protects our people,” he said.

Responsibility to act

Two decades from the historic moment Special session of the General Assembly on HIV / AIDS the first ever HIV / AIDS health issue has become a preventable and treatable disease.

The Speaker of the Assembly testified to the importance of learning from the mistakes made then, such as concealing diagnoses due to social stigma, misinformation about prevention or treatment, and policymakers delaying action.

This meeting is an opportunity to discuss how the experience of fighting HIV / AIDS can inform and guide effective, human rights-sensitive and people-centered responses to infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, said Mr. Shahid. We have a responsibility to act.

I call on all stakeholders to protect the human rights of all and to ensure access to health services without stigma and discrimination.

While human ingenuity has provided effective vaccines for COVID-19 in record time, the President of the Assembly stressed that as more variants emerge, the world needs to move quickly to close the gap in access and ensure vaccine parity.

I am calling for a summit on universal access to vaccines on January 13 next year, as an opportunity to commit to addressing inequalities and ensuring equal and fair access to treatment for all. , without discrimination, he informed the meeting.

And after disinformation once plagued HIV / AIDS, today it threatens progress in the fight against COVID-19.

"We must use all available means of communication to better address health and social issues with a human rights perspective," said Mr. Sahid.





UNICEF / Search Mukwazhi An HIV-positive woman sits at home with her niece in Mangwe, Zimbabwe.

Four decades later

This year is also the 25th anniversary of the UN Joint Program on HIV / AIDS (UNAIDS) by the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), which brought together entities across the UN system to mobilize countries and communities globally to take action in the fight against HIV / AIDS.

For four decades, the program has provided global leadership, promoted policy consensus, strengthened the capacity of national governments to develop comprehensive national strategies on HIV / AIDS, and the UN system to monitor implementation, said ECOSOC President Collen Kelapile.

UNAIDS has been instrumental in mobilizing political engagement and social action to prevent and respond to HIV / AIDS.

He said the fight against HIV / AIDS serves as a successful example of political leadership and commitment, joint action in the face of a global crisis and the importance of effective multilateralism.

Mr Kelapile noted that earlier this year, the Assembly adopted a visionary Policy Statement on HIV and AIDS, outlining an ambitious way to end inequalities and end AIDS. by 2030.

I would like to reaffirm the support of ECOSOC and its subsidiary bodies for the full implementation of the Political Statement and its readiness to play a meaningful role in contributing to a world without AIDS.

By not bending the curve fast enough

UNAIDS chief Winnie Byanyima released a stern warning in its virtual message that AIDS remains a pandemic, saying the red light is pulsating and only by moving fast to end the inequalities that drive the pandemic can we overcome it.

Without the anti-inequality approach we need to end AIDS, the world would also struggle to end the COVID-19 pandemic and remain unprepared for future pandemics, she warned, which she added that they would be profoundly dangerous for all of us.

Mrs. Byanyima noted that in the midst of the raging COVID-19 crisis, progress in the fight against AIDS is under even greater strain by discontinuing HIV prevention and treatment services, schooling, violence prevention programs and more.

In our current trajectory, we are not bending the curve fast enough and risking a decades-long AIDS pandemic, she warned, calling for more momentum in concrete actions agreed by Member States to address the inequalities that are causing HIV.

Taking on the inequalities that hinder progress, she affirmed that we can fulfill the promise to end AIDS by 2030.

It is in our hands, said the head of UNAIDS. Every minute that passes, we are losing a precious life from AIDS. We do not have time. The end of inequalities. Fund AIDS. The end of pandemics.

Strengthening partnerships

Speaking via video conference, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Biden, learned from COVID-19 how quickly public health interventions can be developed, tested and produced when financial investments are substantial and sustainable, when Governments and the private sector work together.

Moving forward, we need to find ways to maintain this partnership for the strong commitment to develop widely available and accessible drugs, vaccines and other medical contraceptives to combat all infectious diseases, said Dr. Fauci.