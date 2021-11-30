Port aux Basques mayor says climate change talks needed after another downpour

The Channel-Port aux Basques area in Newfoundland has seen over 200 millimeters of rain in the past week accompanied by strong winds. (Troy Turner / CBC)

The mayor of Channel-Port aux Basques says it is time to have serious conversations about the impact of weather change on communities like his, after another night of heavy rain.

Brian Button said in an interview on Tuesday that sometimes, the rain that fell in Port aux Basques on Monday was just as strong as it was during a storm last week that rained down on the city worth a month to two days.

Environment Canadian meteorologist Rodney Barney wrote on Tuesday that nearly 50 millimeters of rain had fallen overnight on the community of about 4,000 people. That’s in addition to the 165mm that fell between Tuesday and Thursday last week, an amount that caused raging water strong enough to crack in four sections of the Trans-Canada Highway.

An Environmental Rain warning in Canada was still in effect this morning, calling for 10 mm of extra rain and noting that the soil in the area was already close to saturation and likely not absorbing more water.

Button says storms, wind speeds and rainfall in his community are getting heavier, and he says he feels it is time to have serious conversations about how communities like him can better prepare for climate change.

Channel Port-aux Basque Mayor Brian Button says the storms are getting heavier in recent years. (Garrett Barry / CBC)

The Newfoundland and Labrador governments issued a statement saying no significant damage was recorded during Monday night’s storm and that work to repair the highway from last week’s floods was ongoing.

“The installation of the remaining canals has been delayed due to high water levels,” the statement said, adding that minor damage was reported along several highways in the Codroy Valley area, north of Port aux Basques.

The government had hoped the highway would be passable by mid-week, but now predicts the repair work will not be completed by the end of the week.

Until the roads are repaired, people in Port aux Basques have been cut off from the rest of the province, although helicopters are available to fly people out for medical appointments or other urgent needs.

“Residents are encouraged to take advantage of air services until the highway is officially opened, otherwise they risk missing meetings,” the statement said.