International
Port aux Basques mayor says climate change talks needed after another downpour
The mayor of Channel-Port aux Basques says it is time to have serious conversations about the impact of weather change on communities like his, after another night of heavy rain.
Brian Button said in an interview on Tuesday that sometimes, the rain that fell in Port aux Basques on Monday was just as strong as it was during a storm last week that rained down on the city worth a month to two days.
Environment Canadian meteorologist Rodney Barney wrote on Tuesday that nearly 50 millimeters of rain had fallen overnight on the community of about 4,000 people. That’s in addition to the 165mm that fell between Tuesday and Thursday last week, an amount that caused raging water strong enough to crack in four sections of the Trans-Canada Highway.
An Environmental Rain warning in Canada was still in effect this morning, calling for 10 mm of extra rain and noting that the soil in the area was already close to saturation and likely not absorbing more water.
Button says storms, wind speeds and rainfall in his community are getting heavier, and he says he feels it is time to have serious conversations about how communities like him can better prepare for climate change.
The Newfoundland and Labrador governments issued a statement saying no significant damage was recorded during Monday night’s storm and that work to repair the highway from last week’s floods was ongoing.
“The installation of the remaining canals has been delayed due to high water levels,” the statement said, adding that minor damage was reported along several highways in the Codroy Valley area, north of Port aux Basques.
The government had hoped the highway would be passable by mid-week, but now predicts the repair work will not be completed by the end of the week.
Until the roads are repaired, people in Port aux Basques have been cut off from the rest of the province, although helicopters are available to fly people out for medical appointments or other urgent needs.
“Residents are encouraged to take advantage of air services until the highway is officially opened, otherwise they risk missing meetings,” the statement said.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/newfoundland-labrador/port-aux-basques-rain-climate-change-1.6268093
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]