Omicron is already playing havoc with travel and tourism





News of the omicron variant of the coronavirus and a growing list of new restrictions are weighing on newly made travel plans. Thanksgiving leftovers are still in the fridge, Cyber ​​Monday and Travel Tuesday sales are in play, and this week many fully vaccinated people hoped to receive offers for Christmas trips, spring break and reunion trips and bucket lists. The cases were first reported in South Africa and soon spread to other countries, including Israel, Belgium and Canada. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told NBCs on SaturdayWeekend TODAYthat the variant may already be in the US In comments Monday about the omicron variant, President Joe Biden said he is “a cause for concern, not a cause for panic. The United States is currently restricting travel for non-US citizens from South Africa and seven other countries. Many other countries have imposed restrictions on flights from some South African countries. Israel, Japan and Morocco have already imposed flight restrictions on all foreign nationals, and Australia is delaying plans to reopen its borders to some foreign nationals. Delta Air Lines, which operates flights between Johannesburg, South Africa and Atlanta three times a week, says there are currently no scheduled service arrangements at this time and that customers traveling by December 31st who need to change plans their travel, can do without exchange fees. The airline is also offering a tariff difference waiver for booked customers until December 12th. United Airlines, the only other U.S. carrier with flights to and from Africa, said in a statement that it continues to follow all government requests regarding international travel and will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments to our timetable as needed. Those who have travel plans now and in the coming weeks should expect “a ripple effect”. While U.S. citizens are allowed to travel back to the United States, it is “more complicated than ever and we were seeing it in real time, once again,” said Erika Richter, spokeswoman for the American Society of Travel Agents. There are logistical obstacles. time limits are closed due to the rush to reproduce flights and the available flight capacity of the airlines. With travel bans being updated every hour, in some cases, passengers are likely to find it difficult to get timely information and final answers, and this is not to mention “the tension in customer service with airlines,” Richter added. of an on-line conversation feature of airlines can often be faster than waiting in line on international customer service lines, Richter said. Passengers arrive at the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Australia on 29 November 2021. James Gourley / Reuters For those with travel plans now and in the coming weeks, expect to see more of a ripple effect in the coming days, said Willis Orlando, senior product operations specialist for Scotts Cheap Flights. This has happened whenever there is news related to Covid and we were already seeing early signs of this for international travel. Flexible cancellation and reimbursement policies for airlines and hotels adopted during the initial stages of the pandemic are generally still in place, and many airlines are likely to extend the time passengers will be able to use their credit, Orlando said. However, when the news gets bad, prices go down, ”he added. ai. Just do not book intentionally.

