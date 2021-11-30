Meeting of NATO and Russian Foreign Ministers in Latvia NATO News





The two-day meeting in Riga comes as concerns grow in Kiev and Western capitals over the gathering of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine.

NATO foreign ministers are meeting as Russia and the alliance continue to quarrel over reports of military activity along the border with Ukraine. The U.S.-led group has been concerned about the gathering of troops from Moscow on the border with Ukraine in recent weeks, the second such gathering this year. Russia, meanwhile, has warned NATO against expanding its military infrastructure in Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to brief 29 of his NATO counterparts on Tuesday about the appearance of US intelligence on the east side of the alliances and in Ukraine, which is an ally of the security alliance but not a member of the NATO. Speaking to reporters in the Latvian capital Riga, Blinken described Russia’s recent military activity as unusual and warned that any escalating action by Moscow would have serious consequences. Earlier, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg described the deployment of Moscow troops as unusual, but said the alliance still had no clarity about Moscow’s intentions. We see heavy capabilities, we see armored units, drones, electronic warfare systems and we see tens of thousands of Russian troops ready for combat, Stoltenberg said Monday after visiting NATO troops testing camouflaged tank and round battle skills live in a snowy forest north of Riga. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the expansion of NATO military infrastructure in Ukraine was a red line he hoped would not be crossed and expressed concern about military exercises being held near the Russian border. Speaking at an investment forum in Moscow, Putin also said that Russia is also developing a new hypersonic missile that will soon be in its arsenal. The US warns of dire consequences Kiev has previously expressed fears that Moscow could prepare for an attack. But Ukraine’s defense minister said on Tuesday that the recent gathering of Russian troops is likely to aim to strengthen Moscow’s negotiating position at an upcoming meeting between US President Joe Biden and Putin following their initial meeting in Geneva in June. In a statement on the economy ministry’s website, Oleksiy Reznikov said relations between Ukraine and Russia were worse when Russia built troops earlier this year. In May, Moscow deployed about 100,000 troops to the border, the largest number since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, according to Western officials. It later ordered those units withdrawn, but a new gathering has seen about 92,000 soldiers redeployed along the border, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief told the Military Times earlier this month. Moscow rules out a military incursion Moscow has repeatedly rejected suggestions by Kiev and its Western allies that it might be ready to conduct a military incursion into Ukraine as a stimulus, and has complained about alleged NATO growing activity in the region. On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the alliance of deploying a significant amount of military equipment near Russia’s borders and said Moscow could respond to security threats from Western countries and Ukraine if necessary. Moscow annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014, and Russian-backed separatists captured part of eastern Ukraine, in regions bordering Russia, that same year. Ukraine and its Western backers have accused Russia of sending troops and weapons across the border to support rebel forces in the Donbas. Moscow has routinely denied these allegations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/30/nato-foreign-ministers-to-meet-amid-renewed-russia-tensions The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos