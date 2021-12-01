Charges of assault filed in alleged Islamophobic attack on Costco parking lot in south London – London

London police have filed a charge of assault on a 57-year-old man in connection with what a local family and witnesses say was an Islamophobic attack in the parking lot of a large box shop on the south end over the weekend.

The word of the attack was made public on Twitter on Sunday evening by Nawaz Tahir, a local lawyer, who said the victim was his 75-year-old father.

Tahir, a prominent member of London’s Muslim community, told the 980 CFPL on Monday that his father, sister and brother-in-law were in South London’s Costco car park on Sunday morning, waiting to be towed to a car park. .

While they were waiting, a man who had been blocked from getting out got out of his car and started shouting at the family, Tahir said. The man then allegedly tried to pull the windshield wipers out of the family vehicle, punched the windshield and opened the passenger door of the vehicle.

The story goes down the ad

Read more: London, Ont. the lawyer says his father was attacked in an Islamophobic attack

Tahir’s father was sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle and was allegedly abducted by the man who then tried to drag him, prompting others in the parking lot who witnessed the scene to intervene, Tahir said.

At least two witnesses heard the man shouting for the three to return to their place and at least two of the witnesses, including a Costco employee, said they were entitled to be here, Tahir said.

Police were contacted, but by the time officers arrived, the man had already left the scene. An eyewitness to the incident managed to photograph the man’s car and license plates, he said.

In his Twitter post, said Tahiri The police were initially not inclined to charge of assault, “because when my brother-in-law finally parked the car, my father got out of the car… and responded to the constant verbal tirade by punching.”

In one subsequent tweets, Tahir said he later spoke to police, who told him they intended to talk to witnesses, and that the charge of assault was not off the table.

The accused, a 57-year-old man from London, is scheduled to appear in court on February 16, 2022, police said.

The story goes down the ad

Asked if the incident was being investigated as motivated by hatred, a London police spokesman declined to comment stating that the case was now before the courts.

NEW UPDATE: London police have advised our family that they have filed a charge of assault against the attacker.

We are all grateful to you for the support we have received and we are now awaiting trial to hold this man accountable for his actions. – Nawaz Tahir (@ ntahir2015) November 30, 2021

Several local politicians, including MPP Peggy Sattler and MP Arielle Kayabaga, Peter FragiskatosAND Karen Old, condemned Sunday’s attack and expressed their support for the Tahir family.

Trends Ontario totals 10,000 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began

BC reports the first case of COVID-19 variant Omicron

“Such heinous acts of racism and xenophobia have no place in London or Canada, no matter how many times we have to repeat it!” May God hasten your father Nawaz. ” posted on Twitter Kayabaga.

“It underscores the urgency of the #OurLondonFamily law. “We need more responsibility for reporting and investigating hate crimes.” posted on Twitter Sattler.

The story goes down the ad

“An increase in Islamophobia is why we need to pass the Our Family Act in London and continue to stand with the Muslim community against hatred of all kinds.” posted on Twitter Liberal leader in Ontario, Steven Del Duca.

After learning the charge, Tahiri said in a Twitter post that he was “grateful to all of you for the support we have received and we are now awaiting trial to hold this man accountable for his actions”.

980 CFPL has contacted Tahiri for comment.

1 / Thank you @stevendelduca for your support of our Family Act in London and your commitment to challenging Islamophobia in Ontario. As Nawaz Tahir noted in the article, lack of accountability with hate crime charges is a problem. Now is the time, we must see action. https://t.co/s4Spu6VZi8 – NCCM (@nccm) November 30, 2021

In one tweet, The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) cited the incident as an example of the need to do more to combat Islamophobia and racism in the province, including the introduction and adoption of the Our Family Act in London in the Ontario legislature

The story goes down the ad

The Ontario NDP, which collaborated with the NCCM to create the bill, says our London Family Act is is expected to appear early next year, and will include changes to the education system so that children better understand Islamophobia, target white supremacist groups, and see the creation of a provincial unit responsible for hate crimes.

New Democrats say the act will be addressed recommendation made by the NCCM after the National Summit on Islamophobia, held after the fatal attack on the Afzaal family in June.

Read more: EXCLUSIVE: Suspect in London attack inspired by attacker at New Zealand mosque, sources say

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed while out for an evening stroll along Hyde Park Road west of London. fund.

The couple’s nine-year-old son, Fayez, survived but was seriously injured.

A 20-year-old from London is accused of intentionally hitting the family with his truck. Nathaniel Veltman is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in what prosecutors say was an act of terrorism.

Police have claimed the incident was motivated by hatred against the Islamic faith.

Earlier this month, Global News reported, citing numerous sources familiar with the investigation, that written materials found by police showed that the alleged attacker was influenced by Brenton Tarrant, the attacker of the New Zealand mosque in 2019 .

The story goes down the ad

with folders by Sawyer Bogdan and The Canadian Press