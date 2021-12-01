International
Global markets shaken by Omicron vaccine concerns
Traders work on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor in New York City, October 27, 2021.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
LONDON Global markets are once again shaken by concerns that the new Omicron Covid-19 variant could be avoided by vaccines.
Although health authorities have said it will take several weeks to get a full picture of how omicron 30+ mutations affect its response to existing vaccines, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told the Financial Times on Monday he expects them to be less effective against the new species.
Bancel also told CNBC on Monday that it could take months to develop and deliver a vaccine specifically targeting the omicron variant.
Shares in Asia-Pacific fell during trading on Tuesday, led by a 2.4% drop for South Korea’s Kospi and 1.6% for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index. Japan’s Nikkei 225 also fell 1.6%.
European stocks fell on Tuesday morning for all but wiped out Monday gains as the market tried to start a comeback after Friday’s sharp global sell-off. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell 1% in the early afternoon.
In the United States, Dow futures fell more than 300 points in pre-market trading as concerns about vaccine efficacy changed sentiment following President Joe Biden’s assertion that economic blockades and further travel restrictions were currently out. table.
Domestic gold prices rose 0.4% to about $ 1,792 an ounce, while the traditional safe haven of the Japanese yen also rose. The dollar fell 0.7% against the yen to 112.73 in the early afternoon hours in Europe.
Yield of 10-year treasury base banknote, which moves inversely with prices, fell by 10 basis points to 1.4374% at 8:30 am ET, while the yield of 30-year treasury bonds fell by 7 basis points to 1.8085%.
In the crypto space, bitcoin fell sharply early in the day, but recovered to just under $ 58,000 just after noon in Europe. Oil prices also retreated, with the international Brent crude oil standard falling 3.9% to $ 70.60 a barrel and US crude falling 4.3% to $ 66.88.
The moves come as European and American stocks tried a relief boost on Monday following comments by the South African doctor, who raised the alarm for the new variant. Dr. Angelique Coetzee said omicron symptoms so far have been extremely mild.
Charalambos Pissouros, head of research at JFD Bank, said the week’s moves so far testify to how sensitive market participants are to omicron securities.
“We believe that this will be the main topic for a while. With this in mind, we are reluctant to say that market concerns have diminished and that yesterday ‘s recovery is the beginning of a long – term recovery. Any new negative headline has a chance of high to result in another massive sale, ”said Pissouros.
Various analysts have warned that volatility may abound in the coming weeks, but urged investors to stay on course and maintain focus on unchanged long-term bases.
“Despite this uncertainty, there remains a strong TINA trade in the game ‘there is no alternative’ (to buying shares). We do not believe that the advent of a Covid-19 type which may or may not be more virulent will be “enough to get off the rails. this TINA theme at Christmas,” said James Penny, UK chief investment officer at TAM Asset Management.
Penny noted that markets are in a different place now than they were when the delta variant hit earlier this year, with rising inflation and investors preparing for monetary policy tightening. He suggested that this could have a negative effect on how aggressive the current “buy fall” mentality is among investors.
“We hold that the direction of the journey is to continue to increase capital positions instead of running for the hills, but more on the depth of this positive feeling will be revealed on Friday when the US job numbers for November are published. “Omicron’s virological plan has been laid out,” Penny said.
