Greece to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for anyone over 60ExBulletin

Sakis Mitroldis / AFP via Getty Images Faced with an increase in coronavirus infections and stagnation of vaccination incentives, two nations in the European Union are giving their citizens an ultimatum: get the COVID-19 vaccine or face the financial consequences. Greece announced on Tuesday that all 60-year-olds must be vaccinated by mid-January or face a monthly fine of 100 euros (approximately $ 114). Earlier this month, Austria said it would demand that its entire adult population be vaccinated by 1 February. Those who refuse are assigned to pay fines of up to 3,600 euros or just over $ 4,000. “This is not a sentence,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told his cabinet in a televised address. “I would say it is the price for health. It is also an act of justice for the vaccinated. It is not fair for them to be deprived of health care services because others stubbornly refuse to do the visible.” Greece is the first EU country to target an age group with a vaccination mandate. Citing government data, Mitsotakis said about 83% of older Greeks are vaccinated. Those who are not more than 500,000 people are more likely to get seriously ill and die. Greece registered more than 7,500 infections, hundreds of hospitalizations and 88 deaths on Tuesday alone, according to Greece’s National Organization for Public Health. The monthly fine for refusing the vaccine is substantial for retirees. The average pension is 730 euros per month. Both Greece and Austria resorted to compulsory vaccinations following a series of measures, including banning the unvaccinated from the interior failed. Both countries have anti-vaccination movements, fueled by conspiracy theories, religion and anti-authoritarianism. In Austria, an unvaccinated far-right politician has promoted the use of the horse worm drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19. His party joined thousands who took to the streets to protest the blockade measures and the vaccine mandate. “Society needs to stand together, take care of each other, in times like these, but instead we are being divided into two worlds, the vaccinated and the unvaccinated,” said Christine Bertl, a biochemist from Vienna who supports the effort. mandatory vaccination. “And the unvaccinated think only of themselves.” Bertl added that they are rejecting EU-procured vaccines that may have gone to nations that could not afford them. More than 61% of Greeks and 67% of Austrians are vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, although these figures may soon increase. Some reports indicate that MANDATES They are pushing the unvaccinated to get their vaccines. Vaccine mandates come as the world tries to respond to the new omicron variant. Scientists say omicron appears to be highly transmissible, although researchers still have limited information about the variant. Infections have already appeared in several EU countries, including Austria. Mitsotakis says he expects the variant to reach Greece as well.

