Japan confirms first case of new variant of coronavirus





TOKYO (AP) Japan on Tuesday confirmed its first case of the new variant of the coronavirus omicron, a Namibian diplomat who recently arrived from his country, officials said. The chief cabinet secretary said the patient, a man in his 30s, tested positive upon arrival at Narita airport on Sunday and was isolated and being treated at a hospital. Later Tuesday, Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto identified the patient as a diplomat from Namibia. A genome analysis at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases confirmed on Tuesday that he was infected with the new variant, which was first identified in South Africa. The patient initially showed no symptoms, but now has a fever, Goto said. Health ministry officials said he received the second Moderna vaccine in July. A total of 70 other passengers, including patients two family members on the same flight, were identified as having close contact, but all were found to be negative and isolated while being remotely monitored by Japanese health authorities. If they do not cooperate, their names will be announced as a penalty, Goto said. Ten members of the aircraft crew did not enter Japan and continued their flight to the next destination. The 40 Tokyo residents identified as having close contact are required to be quarantined at facilities designated by the metropolitan government of the capitals instead of their homes to provide antivirus measures, Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters. Matsuno said the government will maintain strict border controls and increase its capacity to conduct genome analysis of the new variant. Japan announced on Monday that it would ban all foreign visitors starting Tuesday as an emergency precaution against the variant, in advance by the end of the year. The government is also demanding that Japanese citizens and foreigners with residence permits be quarantined 14 days after entry. The World Health Organization warned on Monday that the global risk from the omicron variant is very high based on early evidence, saying it could lead to increases with serious consequences. Despite the lack of information about the new variant, Japan will start delivering booster vaccines on Wednesday, as planned for those who completed vaccination eight months ago or earlier, officials said. The fear of the new variant comes exactly when Japan was expanding its business and social activity after the sharp decline of new daily cases. So far, Japan has only re-strengthened its border control. Japan reported only 76 new cases nationwide for a total accumulated 1.72 million cases and 18,351 deaths. On Tuesday, the Japan Self-Defense Forces closed its mass vaccination center, which was launched in late May to help bolster a nationwide vaccination effort. About 77% of Japanese are fully vaccinated. ___ Associated Press reporter Chisato Tanaka contributed to this report.

