Storm before Christ: Communities prepare as the third atmospheric river to strike

BARRIE – The third forecast of atmospheric river that will bring heavy rains and more possible floods in parts of British Columbia may be the most intense storm yet, for some areas, says the provincial public safety minister.

Speaking at a news conference Tuesday, Mike Farnworth said the coastal and southwestern regions of the province are forecast to have heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours.

Late today, we expect a major storm forecast that will last until Wednesday afternoon, he told reporters. In some areas like the central coast, this may be the most intense storm to date.

He said the province has already mobilized assets in the Bella Coola Valley in preparation.

Farnworth said in southwest BC, Environment and Climate Change in Canada is warning of extreme rainfall that could exacerbate existing flooding in the area or create new flooding.

This storm may not have the same level of intensity as we saw in the middle of the month in some of our hardest hit areas like the Fraser Valley, he said. But the cumulative effect of this series of storms will be and continues to be a major challenge

Farnworth urged residents to avoid all non-essential travel in the area and said the public should pay attention to forecasts from Environment Canada and road closures.

He urged the public to follow instructions from their local governments or First Nations, especially if an evacuation alert has been issued.

Evacuation orders have been issued to protect lives and should be taken very seriously, he said. Follow all instructions.

Farnworth said now, residents need to prepare.

Being prepared makes a big difference for yourself, your family, your community and our emergency responders, he said.

While there is some uncertainty as forecast patterns change, Farnworth said crews are working around the clock to support dams and dams to protect vital infrastructure, residential areas and farms.

He said there are now more than 500 members of the Canadian Armed Forces across the southwest, central coast and Vancouver Island.

We are not clear yet, Farnworth said, and this recovery will take time, but we will get there by working together and supporting each other.

The state of emergency was extended until December 14.

Farnworth announced the extension on Monday, saying the petrol rationing will also remain in effect until Dec. 14.

Drivers of non-essential vehicles are allowed to refill only 30 gallons of petrol per stop at stations across the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast and Gulf Islands.

Farnworth said the extension of the state of emergency across the province will strengthen governments’ response and recovery from the already widespread damage caused by the floods, positioning us to take the necessary steps the next day.

ENVIRONMENT CANADA ISSUES RAINFUL WARNINGS

Environment Canada has issued a number of rain warnings for the Vancouver Metro, North Shore Howe Sound and Sunshine Coast areas, warning of heavy rain starting Tuesday and lasting through Wednesday.

On Monday, the BC Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resources and Rural Development issued a flood hours for the central coast, northern, southeastern, western, and central areas of Vancouver Island.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is warning of 100-200 mm of rain for exposed areas on Vancouver Island and the Central Coast; 80-120 mm for the interior areas of the Central Coast, including the Bella Coola valley and 50-100 mm for the south coast, it is said in counseling.

The department said temperatures are expected to rise during the event and will lead to additional leaks from melting snow to low and medium altitudes.

HOPE, BC

A local state of emergency was declared Sunday in the District of Hope.

Mayor Peter Robb told CTV News Channel on Tuesday that 12 homes are now under evacuation alert.

Everything is being monitored continuously, he said. We had some rain break last night for about five hours, which helped us.

Robb said the Coquihalla River, which was the main concern, has fallen and the flow rate has slowed slightly.

He said he hopes Hope will have only 120 to 130 millimeters of rain, which is currently forecast for the area.

More than that and I will be worried, he said. But if the prediction is correct, I think it will be good.

Robb said crews have been collecting sand and removing debris from canals in high-risk areas.

We prepared as best we could, he said. It’s just wait and hope now.

Meanwhile in Abbotsford the local state of emergency has been extended.

During a news conference Monday, Abbotsford Mayor Henry Brown said that as the Nooksack River overflowed on Sunday, we saw no water passage from Washington state to the eastern part of Prairie Sumas.

His good news as it remains the most affected area, he said.

Brown said he feels more optimistic about the situation, adding that water from the Nooksack River is taking longer to reach Abbotsford than expected.

He said most of the water took 19 hours to reach Abbotsford.

So this is actually good news because we were told to wait for it within four or five hours, she said. So what it tells me is that there is less volume that came over the Nooksack – that’s very good for us.

He said he hopes Abbotsford will pass the third weather event with only minimal impacts.

I’m glad to share at this point that we are holding ourselves back, he said.

Brown said water levels in the flooded areas of Sumas Prairie are stable, adding that he is confident the dams will stay.

As of Tuesday morning, a number of evacuation orders remain in effect in Abbotsford, including several properties along Whatcom Road and Sandringham Drive, in the Huntingdon Village, Sumas Prairie and Straiton areas.

Crews at Abbotsford also worked over the weekend and Monday to prepare for another stream of water.

A Tiger Dam, a large orange pipe filled with water – is built along Highway 1.

According to the transport ministry, local police, fire departments, workers from an indigenous construction company and CAF members worked to build the dam overnight.

Sandbags have also been piled up along the dam.

Highway 1 remains closed in two areas as flood concerns continue.

Speaking at the press conference on Tuesday, BCs Transport Minister Rob Fleming said part of Highway 99 will close again at 4pm local time.

He said more roads could be closed if needed.

Remember this is for the short term, we will get through this, he said.

Fleming urged the public to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary.

MERRITT BC

In Merritt BC, city crews, contractors, and Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel have worked to build the protection of the river banks.

In an update Monday, city officials said the Coldwater River saw a maximum flow of 177 m3 / s and flooding was halted.

As more rain is forecast in the Cold Water Basin, we continue to strengthen the shores, according to a Facebook post.

Merritt Mayor Linda Brown said with another street storm, the city is monitoring the situation in many ways.

Including hourly forecasts from the Environment and Climate Change in Canada, modeling by the BC River Prediction Center and visual updates from our field crews, she said in an update Monday.

We will continue to review this data and have every hope of being able to maintain access to the third phase during the day [on Tuesday], she continued.

TRANS TRANS MOUNTAIN TUBOBAL

In one update on monday, Trans Mountain Pipeline said work on the pipeline restoration was halted on Sunday due to high water or lack of access.

The company said they are still a few days away from resuming the pipeline with a reduced capacity.

Once resumed, delivery of oil and refined products currently in line will continue as they advance to their distribution points in Kamloops, Sumas or Burnaby, the statement said.

After the initial launch, Trans Mountain said a sustained effort will continue to return the system to its full capacity as soon as possible.

Currently, petrol is being brought to the province by trucks and barges in an effort to prevent shortages.

With files from CTV Regan Hasegawa, Meagan Gill and Andrew Weichel