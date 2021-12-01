International
Putin warns West: Moscow has ‘red line’ for Ukraine and NATO
MOSCOW (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday strongly warned NATO against deploying its troops and weapons in Ukraine, saying it represents a red line for Russia and would provoke a strong response.
Commenting on Western concerns about Russia’s alleged intention to invade Ukraine, he said Moscow was equally concerned about NATO exercises near its borders.
Talking to participants of an online investment forum. Putin said NATO eastward expansion has threatened Russia’s core security interests. He expressed concern that NATO could eventually use Ukrainian territory to deploy missiles capable of reaching Moscow in just five minutes.
The emergence of such threats represents a red line for us, Putin said. I hope this will not be achieved and common sense and responsibility for their countries and the global community will eventually prevail.
He added that Russia has been forced to counter the growing threats by developing new hypersonic weapons.
What should we do? said Putin. We will have to develop something similar to target those who threaten us. And we can do that even now.
He said a new hypersonic missile that will enter service with the Russian Navy early next year will be able to reach targets in comparable time.
It would also take just five minutes to reach those who issue orders, Putin said.
The Zircon hypersonic flying missile, capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound over a range of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles), has undergone a series of tests, most recently on Monday.
Ukrainian and Western officials have expressed concerns this month that a Russian military gathering near Ukraine could signal Moscow’s plans to invade its former Soviet neighbor. NATO foreign ministers warned Russia on Tuesday that any attempt to further destabilize Ukraine would be a costly mistake.
The Kremlin has insisted it has no such intention and has accused Ukraine and its Western backers of making claims to cover up their allegedly aggressive plans.
Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 after the Kremlin-friendly country’s president was ousted from power by mass protests and also shed its weight following a separatist uprising that erupted in eastern Ukraine.
Earlier this year, an increase in ceasefire violations in the east and a concentration of Russian troops near Ukraine fueled fears of war, but tensions eased as Moscow withdrew most of its forces after maneuvers in April.
Putin argued that to avoid tensions, Russia and the West should negotiate agreements that would safeguard each side’s security interests.
The question is not whether troops should be sent or not, to go to war or not, but to establish a fairer and more sustainable development and taking into account the security interests of all international players, he replied when asked if Russia would invade Ukraine. If we strive sincerely for this, no one will be afraid of any threat.
The Russian leader noted that Russia is concerned about NATO exercises near its borders, noting a recent exercise involving US strategic bombers.
Strategic bombers, which carry precision weapons and are capable of carrying nuclear weapons, were flying up to 20 kilometers (12 miles) to our border, Putin said. This poses a threat to us.
Following the gathering of Russian troops near Ukraine earlier this year, Putin and US President Joe Biden held a June summit in Geneva, where they agreed to launch a dialogue on strategic stability and cyber security. Putin on Tuesday welcomed discussions on cyber security between Russian and American experts, saying that as with the pandemic, it is necessary to join efforts to work efficiently.
Asked about reports on plans for a Biden-Putin phone call next month, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday on the Air Force One board that she has nothing to predict or see in this points, adding that obviously, we remain in touch as a continuation of the summit this summer, at a high level with Russian counterparts.
Answering a question about the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Psaki said they were deeply concerned about the increased rhetoric, about the reported military gathering at the border.
In Russia, when asked if Biden could seek a second term, Putin said he thought it would help political stability in the US. The Russian leader drew a parallel with his re-election plans.
Although Putin has not yet decided whether he will seek another term before the current one ends in 2024, he said the possibility of his stay has helped Russia’s stability.
The 69-year-old president has been in power for more than two decades more than any other Kremlin leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin. The constitutional changes passed in 2020 restored the boundaries of Putin’s previous term, allowing him to run for president two more times and retain power until 2036.
“In accordance with the constitution, I have the right to be elected to seek a new term, but I have not yet decided whether to do so or not.” But the very existence of this right already stabilizes the internal political situation.
Asked about China’s nuclear construction, Putin said Russia is not worried about it, adding that close ties between Moscow and Beijing are a key factor in global stability.
Associated Press writer Alexandra Jaffe contributed to this report from the board of Air Force One.
