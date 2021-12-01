From December, India sets new rules for international arrivals on omicron scare | Latest India News





In the wake of growing global concerns over omicron, a new highly contagious variant of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), India is setting new rules for the arrival of international passengers, especially from endangered countries, as of midnight on Tuesday. Under the new norms, there are special protocols for travelers coming from countries registered as at risk of the omicron variant and nations excluded from the mentioned list. It includes detailed instructions for testing, sampling and quarantining cases detected at the airport, if any. Here is the guidebook for international arrivals in India under the new rules in force from 1 December: All international travelers arriving in India will be required to complete a self-declaration form (SDF) and upload their negative RT-PCR test reports.

The availability of these negative RT-PCR test reports must be ensured by the airlines, before passengers are allowed to board the aircraft. For travelers coming from countries at risk: These passengers will undergo mandatory RT-PCR testing upon arrival at the airport. If they test negative, they still need to be quarantined at home for seven days and re-tested on the eighth day; the passenger must also monitor his health for the next seven days, according to the new guidelines.

If tested positive in the initial test or in the repeat test, the passenger will be admitted to a special isolation facility while their sample will be sent for genomic testing. Treatment will be performed according to standard protocols, at the end of which the traveler can be discharged at the discretion of the treating physician if the patient’s genomic sample was negative for B.1.1.529 (omicron variant) of the coronavirus. However, if the sample is positive for the new variant, strict isolation and treatment protocols will be followed until it returns negative. For travelers coming from countries other than those at risk: A random sample of 2% of passengers (selected at the discretion of the airlines) will undergo RT-PCR testing at the airport upon arrival. If any of these test positive for Covid-19, the sample will be sent for genome testing for the omicron variant and treatment will be performed according to standard protocols.

If tested negative, on the other hand, the traveler will only be asked to monitor his health for at least the next 14 days. Now, if any of the passengers developed symptoms during the quarantine or self-health monitoring period, they should report to the nearest health facility or contact the national helpline Covid-19 (1075) or any of the state hotline numbers. auxiliary. In an earlier order, issued two days ago, the Center had said that airlines would be allowed to select and test 5% of passengers arriving from countries other than those at risk. However, in the revised guidelines issued on November 30, the government modified this percentage to make up 2% of international travelers coming from countries at risk. While no case of omicron has been reported so far in India, the Center urged Union states and territories to maintain their guard, with authorities increasing their vigilance for effective surveillance amid growing concerns about the emergence of the new coronavirus variant . International passengers from these countries at risk have also been advised to prepare to wait at airports until the RT-PCR test report arrives and not to book connecting flights in advance. International airports in the national capital and other parts of the country have made preparations for the implementation of the new norms. To avoid blockages following the new guidelines, the DGCA aviation regulator has issued a circular urging airlines and airport operators to ensure that various measures are in place and that proper Covid-19 behavior is followed. According to the list updated on November 26, the countries identified as at risk include European countries, UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Israel and Hong Kong.

