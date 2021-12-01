How much should we worry about Omicron, the new variant of the coronavirus?

There are many that are not yet known about this variant, Omicron. As scientists gather more information, the public wants to know how concerned they should be.

Is alarm about Omicron guaranteed? What is already known and what are the key pieces of information yet to be explored? Are there things we can do to prepare for it?

CNN: What raised the alarm for scientists about Omicron, compared to other variants?

Dr. Leana Wen: With the new variants, there are three key questions to ask. First, is it more transmissible? If it is more contagious, it can displace existing variants and become the dominant type. So it was with the Delta variant.

Second, is it more virulent – can it cause more serious illness? If so, it is definitely very disturbing.

Third, is there what we call “immune escape”, which means it avoids protecting existing vaccines? The vaccines we have are very effective against the variants that have already been identified. A new variant is unlikely to make vaccines completely ineffective, but there may be reduced efficacy.

In Omicron’s case, what initially raised the alarm for doctors and scientists in South Africa was the rapid rate of spread of this new variant. It seems to be overtaking Delta in speed, but whether it will overtake Delta and become dominant remains to be seen.

Moreover, the large number of mutations in this variant – over 50 in total – raises the question of immune escape, both to vaccines and to treatments such as monoclonal antibodies.

These are the types of information we will need to obtain through further scientific studies.

CNN: What else are researchers looking for, and how long will it take to find that information?

Wen: We need to answer all three of the above questions. For now, we suspect this new variant is more transmissible, but this needs to be confirmed. Also, we have no idea about the severity of the disease that causes Omicron. This is something we can get more information about in the coming days by tracking the clinical results of novice individuals who were found to be infected in South Africa.

Studies are already underway to examine whether the antibodies produced by the vaccines will have an effect against Omicron. Dr. Anthony Fauci and others estimate that these studies will take about two weeks to return.

There are other key facts that we will discover in the coming days and weeks. Many vaccine researchers believe that those who have received not only the vaccine but also the booster will have a very strong antibody response that may cover additional variants. We will find out if this is the case by evaluating laboratory data and real-life observations to see if people who have been vaccinated and boosted are less likely to become infected with Omicron. Furthermore, we do not yet know the extent to which recovery from previous Covid-19 infections can protect against Omicron.

There is also the issue of testing and therapy. It appears that PCR tests can easily detect Omicron. Can even fast antigen tests at home do this? Preliminary review by the Food and Drug Administration suggests they can. Will monoclonal antibodies as well as the new Covid-19 oral pills work against Omicron? Scientists are working hard to find answers to these questions.

CNN: If there are so many who are unfamiliar with Omicron, aren’t countries reacting by imposing restrictions?

Wen: I do not think so. For most of the pandemic, we have been playing catch-up, reacting to things that have happened instead of preparing proactively. Maybe Omicron will turn out to be a false alarm. Maybe this variant does not spread so easily, or does not cause serious diseases, or has no immunity. I hope so, but hope is not a strategy.

From a policy perspective, I believe governments should prepare for a worst-case scenario. This means alerting physicians to the possibility of omicron so they know how to seek it out, preparing hospitals for potential increased capacity and instructing citizens on what they can do to better protect themselves. President Joe Biden, for example, has urged all adult Americans to get booster vaccines, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed their recommendation so that everyone 18 and older should grow up.

CNN: Does preparing for the worst also involve developing new vaccines aimed at Omicron?

Wen: Moderna and Pfizer have announced that they are already looking for specific vaccines for Omicron. Overall, it’s a good thing to be proactive and start this kind of search. Hopefully we will find that the vaccines we already have are quite effective against Omicron, especially with the additional booster dose protection.

CNN: What do you say to those who are losing hope, who see Omicron as taking us back to the beginning?

Wen: We are not starting from scratch. Away from that. There are many things that are different now versus the onset of the pandemic. We have vaccines, testing and therapy. We have the infrastructure created to respond to this variant and future variants. That said, we still need to be vigilant and prepare to set the tools we have.

CNN: A lot of people have travel plans. Should they push them?

Wen: If you have international travel plans, I advise you to keep in mind that things are very fluid now. With so many places imposing travel bans or extra restrictions, you can end up somewhere in the mandatory quarantine or without light overseas flights. People who are particularly vulnerable to serious illness may also want to postpone trips, especially with so many strangers around Omicron.

That said, if you are fully vaccinated and fortified, and it is important for you to make the trip, you can still decide to do it. Be sure to check the directions for the location you are visiting and your country of origin and be prepared to change your plans depending on the dynamics of the virus and different government policies.

CNN: Are there things people can do to prepare for Omicron?

Wen: Be aware that the same measures that protect against other variants also protect Omicron, as this is still Covid-19, a respiratory virus. Indoor masking, physical distancing and improved ventilation will reduce the likelihood of spread.

Federal health officials are desperately seeking boosting doses. Individuals who are unvaccinated should be vaccinated as soon as possible. This includes children who are newly eligible for vaccines. Those who have been vaccinated and are at least six months out of Pfizer or Moderna or two months out of Johnson & Johnson should get their boosting vaccines.

We have spent a lot together and made tremendous progress. We can pass this next stage of the pandemic, including this and other variants.