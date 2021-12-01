Wolastoqey bosses add forest companies to the title claim issue

Wolastoqey mayors in New Brunswick are shifting the issue of Aboriginal title claim to pursue the province’s largest forestry companies in an effort to regain title in much of their traditional territory.

The six bosses have changed the legal claim they filed last year to add JD Irving Ltd. and its subsidiaries, Twin Rivers Paper, AV Group, Acadian Timber and HJ Crabbe and Sons.

They say the companies operate on about 20 per cent of the more than five million acres that bosses identify as traditional Wolastoqey land in New Brunswick.

“They are the largest landowners in New Brunswick and they have had a history of taking land from the province without paying a fair price for it,” Matawaskiye (Madawaska) Chief Patricia Bernard of the Wolastoqey Nation told a news conference. .

“It is our land that the province gave for a song. We want to return what is ours, which was not theirs to give.”

The change in the lawsuit puts the legal action on two tracks, seeking compensation from governments for the loss of some parts of the territory, but claiming ownership of the parts used by the industry.

“The aboriginal title on traditional lands … does not seek to displace regular New Brunswickers residents of their homes and farms,” ​​the chiefs said in a press release.

But gaining clear title recognition for the land used by the industry would make Wolastoqey owners and give them the final say in how companies harvest wood there. They would also be able to get some or all of the royalties the government now has.

A decision in favor of WolastoqeyNation would allow forestry to continue, the publication said, “as long as the corporations had an agreement with the Nation on activities on their land.”

Forest NB, an industry group representing Twin Rivers, AV Group, Acadian Timber and HJ Crabbe, said members “are taking notice and they are considering it”.

“It would be premature for Forest NB to make a comment at this point, until members have had time to review the material,” said chief executive Kim Allen.

Spokeswoman for JD Irving Ltd. Anne McInerney said in a statement: “Given that this is before the courts, we will refrain from commenting.”

Prime Minister Blaine Higgs said he had not had a chance to consider the new claim and would not comment on its potential impact.

But he said he welcomed the lawsuit as the best option to resolve the long-running dispute over indigenous rights.

“For a long time we have been asking back and forth, who is responsible for what, what obligations it has,” he said.

“If we are to have truth and true reconciliation on all issues, we need to understand exactly what our obligations are. It seems that this will only be achieved through a legal process.”

Chiefs say the case could take a decade or more to go through the courts, so it is too early to say what kind of forest management system they can decide if they win.

But they say getting a share of the harvest revenue is overdue.

“These are our resources. They have never been handed over through the treaty and we are not the ones who generate wealth from them,” said Wolastoqey Nation chief Ross Perley in Neqotkuk, also known as Tobique First Nation.

“Companies in the province have amassed wealth from our own resources for the past hundred years. We think it is our turn to take our share of the wealth and make our communities sustainable.”

NB Power has also been named in the claim as the only non-forest industry player identified. In the case of the enterprise, WolastoqeyFirst Nations may claim revenue from the generation and sale of electricity.

The new request replaces the one filed last year. The new version holds the federal and New Brunswick governments as defendants.

Last month, the Higgs government ordered government employees to suspend public land recognitions that the province is located in disgruntled and dissatisfied indigenous territory.

At the time, Attorney General Ted Flemming said the recognitions could compromise the province’s position on the land claim issue, and hinted that the Wolastoqiyik wanted to reclaim all of their traditional territory.

Bernard called it “clearly an attempt to deceive and create fear among the New Brunswickers”.

She said that is why the demand has been changed to make it clear that “New Brunswickers daily rights will not be affected” by the demand.

Higgs said he would wait to see if the new document says so before commenting. “I do not know if he is there or not in this regard, but I think we will find out.”

Liberal opposition leader Roger Melanson said the government should try to resolve the title claim by working with the bosses.

“I think any government would like to avoid any legal challenge or legal process.”

The claim is based on the Peace and Friendship treaties signed by Wolastoqiyik and the British Crown between 1725 and 1778.

The leaders say those agreements did not provide for the surrender of any land.