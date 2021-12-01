Toronto reopens city office buildings at 100% capacity, says the mayor

Toronto is reopening all city office buildings, with all fully vaccinated employees expected to return to personal work in the coming weeks.

During a news conference Tuesday, Mayor John Tory also announced that the town hall and all civic centers will reopen soon.

“We will continue to respect public health requirements and provincial physical distance requirements, but we are now focused on the maximum, not trying to maintain the minimum,” Tory said.

“Every office building in the city of Toronto will be open to maximum use under the rules, and this will automatically increase as the pandemic recedes and as the physical distance requirements in the workplace are modified by the provincial government,” Tory added.

Throughout the pandemic, more than 75 percent of Toronto City employees have worked from their office without the option of working from home, Tory said.

Tory says the municipality and all civic centers will reopen to the public on January 4th. (CBC)

He said the remaining 25 per cent of people, who work mostly in offices in the municipality and in buildings around the city, have been able to continue doing their work from home, he said.

Reopening of the municipality, civic centers

The municipality and other civic centers at home have decided to reopen to the public on January 4 for everything from payment windows to commission meetings, the mayor said.

“This means that the public will be able to enter the main floor rotunda, bathrooms, library and counter services on the ground floor and attend the meetings scheduled with me, with our advisors and team members, said Tory.

He said the timeline would allow for proper notification of municipal employees.

Tory said digital options for reverse services distributed during the pandemic will also remain in place so that people can access both in person and online.

“Opening city buildings to the community in a safe and responsible way is another big step forward to help Toronto turn into a more active and thriving city, with our offices open to maximum capacity,” he said. Tory.

The mayor hopes other employers will follow suit

Tory said by reopening the buildings and bringing back fully staffed vaccinated office staff, the City of Toronto is leading by example and encouraging other employers to do the same.

“City staff have drawn up a safe and careful return plan to the office and will continue to monitor the pandemic day by day,” he said.

“I am confident that this safe and responsible return to the city office and key employers in the coming weeks will help Toronto come back stronger than ever.”

City manager Chris Murray says Toronto public service is making “an extraordinary effort” to recover from the pandemic and reopen. (CBC)

City manager Chris Murray said the Toronto public service is making “an extraordinary effort” to recover from the pandemic and reopen.

He said it is an “important and exciting time” for the city.

“The reopening of our buildings and the return of distant staff to offices signals another important milestone in our city ‘s recovery,” Murray said.

“With employee and public health and safety as a top priority, the Toronto City reopening plan will turn employees into offices, open civic centers to the public, and help start the ecosystem in downtown Toronto. . “

CUPE Local 79, the union representing more than 20,000 city employees, is more reluctant about the reopening plan.

In an email sent to CBC News, CUPER spokesman Tor Sandberg said the implementation date of January 4 looks ambitious in light of the growing number of COVID-19 cases.

The union is urging the city to continue to be responsible for changing public health directives and has demanded more details and clear policies on how the opening will proceed.

The COVID-19 vaccine commitment program is extended

Meanwhile, Tory has also announced the extension of the Toronto City COVID-19 vaccine commitment program, which is now set to run until July 1, 2022.

He said this will provide ongoing opportunities to increase vaccine parity and accessibility for all residents, including those qualifying for third doses and children aged five to 11 years.

Tory said the $ 6 million in additional funding to support the extension is from the Ontario government and will provide continued critical reach to groups that deserve equality, supporting efforts to:

Reach the Toronto team target of 90 percent of residents being fully vaccinated.

Address the emerging challenges associated with vaccine certification.

Provide family-based engagement for immunizing children ages five to 11.

Facilitate access to the third dose and booster doses for those who qualify

Tory said the extension will mean more work for the city’s vaccine engagement teams, whose work he praised.

“They worked steadily for months and still have a lot of work to do in support of our children ages 5 to 11, those who qualify for booster injections and other vulnerable residents. This extension will allow continue unabated and invaluable support. “