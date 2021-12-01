Canadian border facilitates COVID testing rules for residents returning from short trips to the US







Fraser to Fraser BC Border Crossing (Mike Swasey / KHNS) Canadians traveling to the U.S. for trips of three days or less no longer need to show evidence of a negative COVID-19 test to pass back to their home country. Relaxed travel rules kicked off on Tuesday. They are good news for Whitehorse resident Aimee OConnor, who said it was too late for a visit to the upper Lynn canal. My partner and I are very excited to go to be able to go to either Skagway or Haines, just to be near the water and breathe some time out of the ocean, “O’Connor said.” Specifically in Skagway I am “Very excited to enter the pub. It’s been a while.” The U.S. border opened to all Canadian travelers vaccinated in early November. But the Canadian government still required a negative COVID test result for land travel between the two countries, even though the U.S. border does not require one. This made the trip costly for Canadian residents. Each test conducted for recreational travel purposes in the Yukon Territory capital of Whitehorse costs over $ 200 CAD (or about $ 155 USD). For families, this can be added quickly. Now that the Canadian government has eased testing requirements for Canadian residents, OConnor said it will visit it soon if road conditions allow. We waited, mostly just for test requirements to be raised for a fast day trip, “she said.” I would justify it if I wanted, you know, to go to Alaska for more than a few days. But if we want to “We’re just going for a quick day trip, it just wasn’t really cost effective. And there are a few more rounds to go, right? So that’s basically what I expected.” RELATED: Just happy to be back: Haines welcomes the first Canadian visitor since March 2020 The Klondike Highway, however, has seen numerous avalanches in the past two weeks causing road closures and dangerous driving conditions. The last avalanche on the British Columbia border was cleared Monday morning. The road from Whitehorse to Haines has some travel tips since Monday afternoon, which means the driving conditions are not ideal. However, two local lodges reported an increase in bookings for this coming weekend, including The White House Inn in Skagway. Owner Chelsey Stone said her guests are excited to come to town to check out their boats and hit Skagways restaurants. In the winter, we go down from nine rooms to five rooms, “Stone said.” And four of those five rooms are booked with Canadians for the weekend. ” Relaxed demands do not apply to American citizens. So any fully vaccinated Alaskan seeking to go to Canada will still need to submit a negative molecular test for COVID-19 and a complete ArriveCan application to cross the border. [Sign up for Alaska Public Medias daily newsletter to get our top stories delivered to your inbox.]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.alaskapublic.org/2021/11/30/canadian-border-relaxes-covid-test-requirements-for-residents-returning-from-short-trips-to-the-u-s/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos