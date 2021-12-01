PSA Inks Deal to buy BDP International from Greenbriar Equity Group | tidings

Philadelphia and Singapore, 30 November 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – JOINT NEWS ANNOUNCEMENT

PSA International Pte Ltd (PSA), a leading global port group and trusted partner for cargo stakeholders, has signed an Agreement to acquire a 100% stake in BDP International, Inc. (BDP) Private, a leading provider of integrated global supply. chain, transportation and logistics solutions from New York-based private equity firm Greenbriar Equity Group, LP (Greenbriar). The transaction is subject to formal approvals by the relevant authorities and other common closing conditions.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, USA, BDP is a global provider of logistics solutions that manages the end-to-end movement of shipments covering a range of industries and segments such as chemicals, industrial, healthcare, consumers and retail customers. With 133 offices worldwide, it specializes in managing highly complex supply chains and is a proven industry leader in chemical and high care logistics and innovative visibility solutions.

SAP has actively collaborated with its customers and partners to provide logistics solutions and supply chain across the port. With this investment, PSA will benefit from BDP’s global expertise in end-to-end supply chain services, while BDP can utilize the network of PSAs with more than 60 deep terminals, rail and inland in worldwide, as well as related businesses in distribution parks, warehouses, logistics. and maritime services, to continue its growth plans.

For carriers and importers facing an volatile market and the increasingly complex demands of global logistics, this will create opportunities for personalized and sustainable solutions that will help them optimize the international supply chain process.

Tan Chong Meng, CEO of PSA International Group, said: “This is an exciting time for us, as the BDP will be the first major acquisition of this nature of PSA – a global integrated supply chain and provider of transport solutions with end-to-end logistics capabilities.The strengths will complement and expand the capabilities of PSAs to provide agile, resilient and innovative cargo solutions.Customers will be able to take advantage of the extensive capabilities of the BDP and PSA, accelerating their shift towards sustainable supply chains.We see this as an important and strategic step forward in our vision to co-create an Internet of Logistics and look forward to welcoming the BDP into the family PSA.

The synergies between BDP and PSA are visible, with the foundations built on service excellence, providing value to customers and stakeholders and creating rewarding careers for our colleagues, noted Mike Andaloro, CEO and President of BDP International. With the extensive capabilities of PSAs and their significant market presence worldwide, we will undertake a new growth chapter with tremendous opportunities to optimize global supply chain activities for our customers.

Since Greenbriars’s investment in December 2018, BDP has made significant investments in its technology and service offerings to offer customers end-to-end supply chain management of the industry across all complex sectors of the global BDP .

Jill Raker, a Managing Partner of Greenbriar, said that the strategic development and growth of BDP has been tremendous during our partnership with the Company. We were honored to support the BDP and the management team with the Company ‘s first external investment and could not be more satisfied that the Company’ s success and capabilities were recognized by a world – class strategic owner such as PSA. We look forward to seeing the ongoing innovations and customer solutions that BDP and PSA can achieve together.

ABOUT PSA INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD

PSA International (PSA) is a leading port group and trusted partner for cargo stakeholders. With major operations in Singapore and Antwerp, the global PSA network includes over 50 locations in 26 countries worldwide. The Group portfolio includes more than 60 offshore, rail and inland terminals, as well as related businesses in district parks, warehouses, logistics and maritime services. Drawing on the in-depth expertise and experience of a diverse global team, PSA actively collaborates with its clients and partners to provide world-class port services together, to develop innovative cargo solutions and to co- create an Internet Logistics. As the partner of choice in the global supply chain, PSA is the Port of Call of the World. Visit us at www.globalpsa.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook (@globalpsa).

ABOUT BDP INTERNATIONAL, INC

With headquarters in Philadelphia and 133 offices worldwide, BDP International is a leading provider of global, integrated supply chain, transportation and logistics solutions. It serves more than 5,000 customers and offers a range of services, including core logistics solutions (LLP) and fourth party logistics solutions (4PL); ocean, air and land transport; origin management, transport of goods for export; import customs clearance and regulatory compliance; trade compliance, analytics solutions and optimization; project logistics; supply chain storage and visibility and predictive ETA tracking through its proprietary BDP Smart technology. Visit BDP at www.bdpinternational.com.

ABOUT GREENBRIAR EQUITY GROUP, LP

Founded in 1999, Greenbriar is a privately held firm that manages over $ 6 billion of total dedicated capital focused on investments in key market services and manufacturing businesses. Greenbriar seeks to identify companies with proven management teams that benefit from strong long-term growth prospects that can benefit from Greenbriar’s deep sectoral expertise and strategic knowledge along with its proven operational skills and network of relationships with senior executives. For more information visit: www.greenbriarequity.com.

