As 2 flights to Europe may have spurred the spread of the new variant





Following the appearance of the Omicron variant in Africa last week, the United States and the European Union and other countries banned flights from South Africa. Israel and Morocco slammed their doors on the world. Australia, Japan and other countries postponed opening up and joined China, which has adopted a stronghold mentality as it seeks to defeat the virus at home altogether. Despite the focus on flights to the Netherlands, positive cases of Omicron have already appeared in several countries and public health experts consider his ubiquitous appearance inevitable. A vaccinated Italian, who has not been publicly identified, returned from business in Mozambique earlier in November in the southern city of Caserta. He said on Italian radio that he had tested negative before boarding his flight on November 11, as required by Italy. Since he was traveling for work, according to Italian rules, he should not be isolated upon return. Only during a medical examination in Milan, where he underwent a Covid test to return to Mozambique, did he test positive for the coronavirus and then, amid increased attention to the new variant, for Omicron. Now he and his wife and children, who are also positive for the virus, are in isolation, for now with mild symptoms. On Tuesday, KLM, the airline which operated the two flights on Friday from South Africa, apologized to the passengers. But Marjan Rozemeijer, a company spokeswoman, suggested she was just as surprised by the variant as anyone. Coronavirus Pandemic: Key Things to Know Card 1 of 4 A new kind of treatment. A panel of experts voted to recommend that the FDA authorize a Covid pill from Merck for high-risk adults, the first in a new class of antiviral drugs that can work against a wide range of variants, including Omicron. The pill can be authorized within a few days and be available until the end of the year. After landing flights at Schiphol Airport, she said, the Dutch government asked the company to park our planes at a designated location so that all passengers could be tested, adding that the airport and the Dutch public health authorities had organized and has performed the testing. In contrast, a Dutch public health service spokesman said he had gone beyond his efforts and had not seen anything wrong with leaving passengers who had tested negative for the virus to continue their journeys.

