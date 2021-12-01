International
Relatives of COVID-19 victims reflect as Ontario reaches 10,000 deaths
On Tuesday, Ontario reached a grim milestone with the number of reported COVID-19-related deaths in the province reaching 10,000. Global News spoke with the families of some of those who have passed away and are reflecting on the loss of their loved ones.
Sean Cunnington
In March 2020, Sean Cunnington was the second death reported by COVID-19 in the province. Husband Milton was the father of three children and passionate about music.
“He was one of the best,” said Linda Watson, Cunnington’s wife’s cousin.
“He was full of life. He used to tell Dad jokes all the time. He was a musician and very talented. “
Milton, 51, father of the second person to die from COVID-19 in Ontario
Cunningtons’s death was announced by the Halton County Public Health in March 2020. The department said he was admitted as a patient to Milton County Hospital on March 11. He was transferred to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on March 18 and died after arriving early in the day.
Twenty months after his death, Watson said she was still in disbelief of how quickly he fell ill.
“He was fine one day and I think he got sick on March 4 and by the 18th he was gone – two weeks,” Watson said.
Arlene Reid
In April 2020, Arlene Reid also contracted COVID-19.
Reid, who was 51, had worked as a personal assistant in the Peel region.
“She took passion in what she did,” said Marjorie Reid, Arlene Reid’s sister.
Second personal aid worker dies in Ontario, union demands more protection
“Arlene loved every minute of it and loved working with her clients. “She was the guy who would just put a smile on your face.”
Reid was the second personal support worker in Ontario to die from COVID-19.
On April 16, 2020, the first publicly known death of a personal assistance worker in the province due to COVID-19 was confirmed. She was identified by her husband as Christine Mandegarian and worked in the Altamont Care community, near Port Union Road and Highway 401 in Toronto.
Paul Parkes
Paul Parkes was a resident of Orchard Villa, a long-term care facility in Durham Region when he died of COVID-19 and his daughter, Cathy Parkes, said over the past 20 months, she has reflected on memories with her father.
“The father was very much the person who came home from a long day at work and let go of his shoes, sat on the floor and played with his children,” she said.
“He was very passionate about family and gardening.”
Long-term care facilities were hit hard by the pandemic.
Ontario totals 10,000 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began
According to the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,824 reported deaths between residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario. Thirteen virus-related deaths have been reported among staff.
On Tuesday, Ontario reported three new COVID-19-related deaths as the death toll in the province reached the historic tragic moment of 10,000 since the pandemic began.
“There are really 10,000 families and friends who are grieving the loss of someone, and that expands a lot and changes a lot of lives,” Parkes said.
– Folders by Don Mitchell, Jessica Patton and Gabby Rodrigues
