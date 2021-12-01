The US is expected to tighten testing requirements for travelers





President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport in Minneapolis on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, after visiting the Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, Minn. (AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster)

The Washington (AP) Biden administration is expected to take steps in the coming days to tighten testing requirements for international travelers to the U.S., including vaccinated and unvaccinated people, amid the spread of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus. The exact test protocols were still being finalized ahead of a speech by President Joe Biden scheduled for Thursday on the country plans to control the COVID-19 pandemic during the winter season, according to a senior administration official who said some details may still vary. Among the policies under consideration is a requirement that all air passengers in the US be tested for COVID-19 within one day of boarding their flight. Currently those who are fully vaccinated can submit a test done within three days of boarding. The CDC is evaluating how to make international travel as safe as possible, including pre-flight testing closer to flight time and considerations about additional post-arrival testing and self-quarantine, the Director of the Centers for Control and Disease Prevention Dr. Rochelle Walensky. . The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the administration’s plans before the announcement, said the options under consideration also include post-arrival testing requirements or even self-quarantine. The expected move comes just weeks after the US widely reopened its borders to fully-vaccinated foreign travelers on November 8th. It remains largely unknown about the new variant, which has been identified in more than 20 countries but not yet in the US, including whether it is more contagious, makes people sicker and can block the vaccine. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the U.S., said more will be known about the omicron strain within two to four weeks as scientists grow and test laboratory samples of the virus. As he tried to quell public concern about the new version, Biden said in his comments Thursday, he would lay out a detailed strategy outlining how to fight COVID this winter – not with closures or blockages, but with more widespread, booster vaccinations. testing, and more. Asked by reporters if he would consult with allies on any changes to travel rules, given that former President Donald Trump had caught world leaders by surprise, Biden said: Unlike Trump, I do not shock our allies.

