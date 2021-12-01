The exhibition at San Antonio International Airport features photographs of injured veterans, songs they write





SAN ANTONIO A new exhibition at San Antonio International Airport is paying homage to veterans in a unique way. From War to Words A Visual Voices Portrait Series by Jason Myers, is a collection consisting of 11 portraits of wounded veterans accompanied by 11 graphic representations of songs written by them. I hope this iconic project captures the great gratitude I have for these patriots and countless others who have served our country, said Myers, an award-winning photographer. The exhibition, which was unveiled on Tuesday, is a partnership between the airport and the veterans protection group, CreatiVets, whose mission is to empower injured veterans to heal through art and music. The group has worked with more than 850 veterans from 48 different states, who are recovering from visible and invisible wounds through their artistic and musical programs. We are excited to be able to display these portraits of veterans along with the music they have written, said Richard Casper, CEO and co-founder of CreatiVets. To help the veterans who need it most, we need to find them where they are. Having this exhibition at San Antonio International Airport will allow us to reach more veterans than ever, who may not actively seek help but will find it through these songs. Ad The county music duo, Love and Theft, perform at San Antonio International Airport in the unveiling of the exhibition, “From War to Words.” (KSAT) One of the songs was performed by the county music duo at the top of the list Love and Stealing. The Nashville-based Country Music Academy, the Country Music Association, and Country Music Television nominated two who wrote songs with veterans featured in the exhibition and traveled to San Antonio to perform for the airport opening. This is a very special way to express our gratitude and support for our military veterans. This is a city with a very strong military background and this exhibition is a reflection of our community, our pride and our history, said airport director Jesus H. Saenz, Jr. The exhibition is scheduled to last until March 2022. Also on KSAT.com:

