The Omicron variant, in 20 Nations, spread earlier than was known





The new variant of the highly mutated coronavirus was in Europe a few days earlier than previously known, health officials said on Tuesday, and the number of sites found has risen to at least 20, raising questions about whether the pandemic will increase. again. The Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said the samples taken on November 19 and November 23 before the announcement of the existence of Omicrons on November 24 tested positive for variant. Health officials have notified the two infected persons and are tracking contacts in an effort to limit the spread. Mutations in the Omicron variant strongly suggest that it is more contagious than previous forms of the virus, scientists say. They warn that they can not be sure without more testing and data, but the evidence so far is clear. On Tuesday evening, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it planned to tighten coronavirus testing and control of people flying to the United States by urging all international passengers to give a negative test result. within 24 hours of departure.

The CDC is working to modify the current global travel testing order as we learn more about the omicron variant, said an agency spokesman, Jason McDonald. The concern is that current rules, which allow fully vaccinated persons to take a test up to three days before departure on a flight to the United States, may not be strict enough.

A day after warning that the risk from Omicron was too high, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday that unvaccinated people who are over 60, ill or have basic health risks should be advised to postpone the trip. In Greece, the prime minister announced that vaccines against Covid would be mandatory for people aged 60 and over and that those who failed to book the first vaccine by January 16th would face fines. In South Africa, where the variant was first announced and is now widespread, new reported cases of coronavirus have risen from about 300 a day in mid-November to about 3,000 a day, the fastest growing rate in world. On two flights from South Africa to the Netherlands on Friday, just when a cascade of travel bans from South Africa was announced, 61 passengers tested positive for the virus, at least 14 of them for Omicron.

Aside from the question of Omicrons transmissibility, scientists still have no other answers the world is looking for: Are vaccines less effective against it? Are there treatments? Does Omicron cause more serious illness? Experts warned not to put too much into reports that the variant is only causing mild illness because data are still scarce. Early evidence from South Africa shows that Omicron, more than previous variants, is infecting people who had already had Covid-19, but this also requires rigorous testing. It will be two to four weeks, perhaps a little sooner, before preliminary answers are available, said Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, on Tuesday at a conference at the White House. As of Tuesday evening, no Omicron cases had been reported in the United States, though the variant has been discovered in Canada. U.S. officials say it is only a matter of time and that the goal should be to slow its spread. Brazilian media reported on Tuesday that the variant had appeared in Brazil, meaning it is already on every continent except Antarctica. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is listing the genomes of 80,000 coronavirus samples each week about one-seventh of all positive PCR laboratory tests in the country and will increase screening for incoming international passengers, said the agency’s director, Dr. Rochelle P. Wollensky, said in the White House.

The variant has a very large number of mutations that have not been seen before, about 50, including more than 30 in the spike protein it uses to bind to host cells; spice is the main target of vaccines. This high rate of mutation lies behind the fear for Omicron, and the uncertainty if those fears are excessive.

Several times before, nations have calmed their guards, thinking that the worst of the pandemic was behind them, to be flooded by another wave, most recently, that caused by the highly contagious Delta variant. Updated November 30, 2021, 7:46 pm ET Vaccine manufacturers are already seeking to reformulate their vaccines to address Omicron, a step that was not required to combat Delta. And Regeneron, the maker of an effective treatment, injected with monoclonal antibodies to Covid, said on Tuesday that his therapy might not work so well against Omicron. An advisory panel of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommended the adoption of an oral treatment to reduce the severity of Covid, made by Merck, and will soon consider another by Pfizer. In previous waves of pandemics, at the time when the first cases of the virus were discovered or a particular variant, in reality there was much more and it was already widespread. But the global supply of vaccines has largely gone to the richest countries, where many people have now received three vaccines before the vast majority of Africans had made even one. As long as many people are unvaccinated, the pandemic will continue and new variants will emerge. Vaccine equality is not charity; is in the best interest of any country, said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the WHO, on Monday at the start of a conference aimed at producing an international treaty to coordinate the response to disease.

“The time has come for countries to agree on a common, binding approach to a common threat that we cannot fully control or prevent,” he said.

Vaccine doses are actually becoming more numerous, but African countries still face challenges in delivering and overcoming vaccine reluctance. South Africa recently rejected a shipment, unsure he can use the doses in time. Coronavirus Pandemic: Key Things to Know Card 1 of 4 A new kind of treatment. A panel of experts voted to recommend that the FDA authorize a Covid pill from Merck for high-risk adults, the first in a new class of antiviral drugs that can work against a wide range of variants, including Omicron. The pill can be authorized within a few days and be available until the end of the year. The new variant was first found in Botswana on November 11 and days later in neighboring South Africa, where its genome was listed by scientists who announced its existence two weeks later. Researchers in South Africa have found it in the November 9 samples, and experts have said that further testing of older samples would likely indicate that it circulated even earlier. In Europe, the number of confirmed cases is small so far, below 100, but officials are preparing for more. Is there likely to be broadcast in the community? Sajid Javid, the British health secretary, said at a press conference. I think we have to be realistic: it is likely to be, as we are seeing in other European countries. We would expect cases to increase as we are now actively looking for cases. The time is bleak for a continent already gripped by the biggest pandemic wave, forcing governments to drastically reduce plans to stay open for the holidays.

European countries are reporting more than two million new cases of coronavirus each week, more than half the world total, although with improved vaccinations and treatments, deaths have dropped compared to a year ago. Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Denmark and Norway set new case records last week; some others reached their highest levels earlier in November. Governments in the United States, Europe, and elsewhere have generally barred the entry of people except their residents who have recently been to South Africa and some neighboring countries. But the experience of the two flights that arrived in Amsterdam on Friday night from South Africa shows how late such measures can be.

With the entry into force of the travel ban, all passengers were tested and more than one in 10 had the virus; how many other infected passengers have remained undetected can be guessed. Not only did 14 of the passengers from South Africa have the Omicron variant, which was not yet known to the world when they took off, but they also had several different versions of it, said the Dutch institute of public health. This means, he said, that people are more likely to be infected independently of each other, from different sources and in different places. Reporting was contributed by Cora Engelbrecht, Noah Weiland, Rebecca Robbins, Carl Zimmer, Megan Specia, Mark Landler, Michael D. Shear AND Sheryl Gay Stolberg

