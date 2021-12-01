UN predicts global tourism losses in 2021 will barely improve compared to last year





A new report paints a bleak picture of the global tourism industry’s ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, predicting that revenue in 2021 will improve only slightly from last year’s historic losses. United Nations World Tourism Organization ratings that the contribution of tourism to the world economy this year will be $ 1.9 trillion, a slight improvement compared to $ 1.6 trillion last year, but still much lower than the $ 3.5 trillion the industry earned in 2019. Among the reasons for the slow recovery is the ongoing pandemic, and the recent emergence of the highly transmitted omicron variant poses another potential hurdle as the industry prepares for the upcoming winter holiday season. “[W]”We can not lose our vigilance and we must continue our efforts to ensure equal access to vaccinations, to coordinate travel procedures, to use digital vaccination certificates to facilitate mobility and to continue to support the sector,” Zurab Pololikashvili , Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization, said in a statement. Global blockages and severe travel restrictions caused international tourism to decline by 73% in 2020, with about one billion fewer people traveling abroad than a year ago. But even though vaccines have become more available this year, distribution has been unequal, and the global tourism industry has struggled to reverse between the spread of variants and the high rate of infection in some parts of the world. As of September this year, there were still 76% fewer international tourists than in 2019, and the UN predicts that the global tourism economy will close the year by about 70% to 75% below 2019 levels. The recovery of the tourism industry is regional and some areas are doing better than others. Southern and Mediterranean Europe and North and Central America saw an increase in international tourism during September compared to last year, and the Caribbean recorded a 55% increase in arrivals. But Asia and the Pacific saw 95% fewer international tourists compared to 2019. There were some bright spots in the report. Domestic tourism is on the rise as travelers are making shorter trips closer to home. Also, international and domestic travelers are spending more money on travel due to greater savings and stifled demand, although this may also be due to longer stays and higher prices. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

