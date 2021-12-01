The leaders of Abu Dhabi got excited for National Day with dazzling decorative decorations

Read also: When is the 50th National Day of the United Arab Emirates and what celebrations are taking place?

Flags, stickers and large “50” billboards: Excited Abu Dhabi residents are all heading for National Day.

As the UAE prepares for its Golden Jubilee celebrations on December 2, it is the small paintings that matter.

Hundreds of cars are being pulled into accessory stores to show their love for the country’s leaders and colors as the country turns 50 years old.

Mussaffah, where many of the shops are located, has been turned into a sea of ​​red, white and green as the countdown to National Day has begun.

They took us to Mars and beyond. How can we not celebrate? Hassan Al Maazmi

It has been very busy, said Aktaruzzaman Chudhuwry, co-owner of Al Wafi car accessories store.

We have at least 100 cars coming in every day.

Large posters of the Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed and President Sheikh Khalifa are lined the walls of the store, which are printed for customers.

“Beside them are images of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Other design transfers or charts required this year are the number 50 stickers to mark the UAE Golden Jubilee.

Customers mostly demand the year of the 50 posters, “Mr. Chudhuwry said.” These are very popular. “

Parked outside is a Nissan Patrol Nismo with that exact slogan on its windshield.

A graphic designer at the Tornado car accessories store in Mussaffah works on National Day posters. Fatima Al Mahmoud / The National

It is a very special year, says Omar Al Muharrami from the Emirates from the driver’s seat. Extraordinary, even.

The 25-year-old is visiting the store with his two friends, who are getting the cars ready for the holidays.

They were very excited about this national holiday, they said. We were celebrating 50 years of achievement and achievement.

Their newly decorated vehicles will parade through the capital on Thursday as part of the annual celebrations.

Although changing engines has long been a National Day ritual in the UAE, car shops say they have had more customers this year than ever before. The festivities are also more joyful this year as the Covid-19 pandemic stifled public events in 2020.

Fazil Hamza, owner of the Tornado store, said this year’s figures were a record.

We had so many people coming, “said Mr. Hamza.” We expected a rush for National Day, but not like this.

Behind him, three employees were plastering a large UAE flag on the side of a car while another waited in line. National Day rules apply and cars can be decorated with the right words and the UAE flag as long as it does not obstruct the driver’s eyesight or endanger others.

The flag is as big as my love for this country and what it has done for us, said Emirates Hazza Al Nuaimi, 23.

It is the least we can do to show our appreciation.

For Hassan Al Maazmi, 47, the Golden Jubilee celebrations are a time of joy.

I have decorated my car since I got my license and will continue to do so in the coming years, he said.

While he cherishes every national holiday, he believes the 50th year of the UAE is a historic moment that should be honored.

What we have done in 50 years has not been achieved anywhere in the world, said Mr. Al Maazmi.

They took us to Mars and beyond and that is just the beginning. How can we not celebrate?

Updated: December 1, 2021, 3:30 p.m.