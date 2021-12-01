Can I travel to France from the US? – Forbes Advisor

International
Can I travel to France from the US?
If you are vaccinated and planning to go to France this holiday season, you are in luck.
In light of the newly discovered variant of the Omicron coronavirus, la Republique Franaise has not implemented new travel restrictions for vaccinated visitors coming from the US, at least for now.
Here’s what you need to know.
Current travel restrictions for France
We do not yet know much about the Omicron variant, but early reports suggest may be more contagious than other variants. As a result, France has suspended flights from seven countries in Africa: South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.
Travelers from the United States are still welcome to visit, but only if they are vaccinated.
Requirements to enter France from the US
If you are vaccinated: You must show proof of complete vaccination to your airline as well as the border patrol upon arrival in France. The French government’s definition of being fully vaccinated means:
- It has been at least seven days since you received your second vaccine for two-dose vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Vaxevria and Covishield), four weeks after one-shot vaccines (Johnson & Johnson) or
- It has been at least seven days since you received a dose of a vaccine if you have previously had Covid-19 (it is not immediately clear if there is a limit to how long ago you contracted Covid-19 for this rule to apply). Starting December 15, persons 65 years of age and older who have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine must provide evidence of booster vaccination. You will also need to provide this sworn statement stating that you have no symptoms of Covid-19 and to your knowledge you have not been in contact with a confirmed case in the 14 days prior to your trip to France.
If you are not vaccinated: France has currently categorized the United States as an amber country, which means it has an active circulation of the virus. If you are not vaccinated, you will only be able to enter France if you have a compelling reason. These reasons include:
- Being married to a French citizen or French resident
- Holders of long-stay visas
- Health professionals;
- Students enrolled in French educational institutions
- Workers in the land, sea and air transport sector or transport service providers
- Diplomats;
- You are transit through France for less than 24 hours to an international destination
If you belong to one of these categories, you will need to fill out this travel certificate. You must also present a negative PCR test taken less than 72 hours before your departure, or a negative antigen test taken less than 48 hours before departure.
or sworn statement you are also required to declare that you have no symptoms of Covid-19 and to your knowledge you have not been in contact with a confirmed case in the 14 days prior to your trip to France.
If you have not been vaccinated but have previously recovered from Covid-19: You can only travel to France if you have a compelling reason. Instead of submitting a negative test for Covid-19, you have the option of submitting a recovery certificate dated more than 11 days and less than six months before the travel date.
However, you can undergo a random test when you arrive in France and have to be isolated for seven days.
It is important to keep in mind that the current situation is evolving and new restrictions can be imposed by the French government at any time. Refer to the French Diplomacy website for the most up-to-date information.
How to get a French Health Permit (Pass Sanitaire)
France currently requires everyone, including visitors and foreign residents, to obtain a health permit (pass sanitaire in French) to enter certain events and places to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
If you are a tourist, you may think that you will not need this permit, but without it, you will not be able to eat in restaurants (including their terraces), go to the cinema, attend festivals and concerts. , enter a museum or take long-distance transport such as trenat.
Failure to obtain a valid health permit may result in a fine of 135 euros for the first violation, with an increase for each subsequent violation.
The health permit consists of a vaccination certificate, a negative test certificate or a recovery certificate in paper and digital form in TousAntiCovid application.
Visitors can obtain a French health permit by presenting their passport and original vaccination certificate in paper form. at a qualified pharmacy. By law, it can not cost more than 36 euros to get a health permit. You can get a health permit once you arrive in France.
Requests for return to the US from France
Entering France is only half the journey; there are also entry requirements to return to the US, even if you are a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.
U.S. citizens and permanent residents entering the U.S. must submit negative Covid-19 test scores on their airline before boarding the plane, regardless of their vaccination status. Will also be checked at customs upon arrival.
- If you are vaccinated: You need to present a negative viral test taken no more than three days before the departure of flights and confirmation of vaccination. Most French pharmacies receive requests for (fast) Covid-19 antigen tests, with a limited cost of 22 euros.
- If you are not vaccinated: You must show a negative test taken within one day before departure.
- If you have not been vaccinated but have previously recovered from Covid-19: You can travel with recovery documentation from Covid-19 and a letter from a licensed health care provider or public health official stating that you have been allowed to travel.
whether you are not a US citizen or have certain immigration status in the US and you are not fully vaccinated, you will not be allowed to fly to the US
It is important to keep in mind that the current situation is evolving and new restrictions can be imposed by the US government at any time. Refer to the CDC website for the most up-to-date information.
