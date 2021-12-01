The CDC is cutting the test window for international travel due to omicron

To fight the spread of the cloud Variants and omicron COVID-19, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention aretightening testing requirements for international travelers.

Currently, air travelers in the United States who have not recently recovered from the virus, including US citizens, should get a negative viral testbefore boarding their flight, with fully vaccinated passengers required to receive it no more than three days before departure. But the CDC said Tuesday it was “working to modify” the global test order to give all international air passengers just one day to complete a pre-departure test, as originally reported by Washington Post.

“This strengthens the already robust protocols for international travel,” the CDC said in a statement.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky told a news conference on Tuesday that the CDC was “evaluating how to make international travel as safe as possible”, which could mean shortening the pre-departure test window or adding additional post-arrival tests, and a period of self-quarantine.

The agency says it continues to recommend that all travelers undergo a COVID-19 viral test three to five days after arrival, and that any unvaccinated traveler should be quarantined upon arrival.

The US is also working to curb the spread of the virus insidetravel bansagainst the eight countries that came into force on Monday. The omicron variant has not yet been discoveredin the US

WHO issues new Omicron travel instructions

Also Tuesday, World Health Organization updated his travel instructions to say that all unvaccinated travelers over the age of 60 are among those who have to postpone the trip because of the omicron variant.

The announcement is another sign that international travel restrictions, which have risen slightly in recent months, are being tightened once again to combat the new variant.

Although much is not yet known about the new variant, the WHO suggested some travelers postpone trips in areas with community broadcasting. This includes unvaccinated travelers who have not been cured of the virus and “are at an increased risk of developing serious illness and death”, such as people older than 60 and those with concomitant diseases such as heart disease , cancer and diabetes.

The WHO labeled the new species a disturbing variant because of the large number of mutations on Friday, and since then an increasing number of seats have reported the variant. The United Nations agency expects more countries to detect the virus within their borders in the coming days.

Preliminary evidence suggests the new variant may have an increased risk of re-infection compared to other variants, but health officials say it will take weeks before they have a strong understanding of the severity of the new variant.

Studies are ongoing to understand more about these mutations and their impact on transmissibility, virulence, diagnosis, therapy and vaccines, the WHO said.

The new guidance derived from the omicron variant could be another blow to the global travel industry. The travel and tourism sector almost lost $ 4.5 trillion in 2020, with contributions to global GDP that have fallen by 49% since 2019, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council.

