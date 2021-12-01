India’s new travel rules for international pilots from today amid Omicron fears: 10 things to know

Amid renewed fears of a new Covid ‘Omicron’ variant, the government has issued new rules for international travelers arriving in India. These were announced after a high-level meeting to review public health preparedness with states and UTs. All international passengers must submit a 14-day travel history and upload negative Covid test results to the Air Suvidha portal. The new travel guides take effect today, December 1, 2021.

1) All passengers must upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report. This test should have been performed within 72 hours before the start of the trip.

2) Airlines to allow boarding only by those passengers who have completed the Self-Declaration Form on the Air Suvidha portal, uploaded the negative RT-PCR test report.

3) Passengers originating or transiting from countries at risk will be informed by airlines that they will be subject to post-arrival tests, quarantine if tested negative, strict isolation protocols if tested positive.

4) According to an updated list, the countries defined as “at risk” are European countries, UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

5) Such passengers will also undergo RT-PCR tests upon arrival. They will be required to wait for test results at the airport of arrival before departing or undertaking a connecting flight.

6) If they are negative they will follow the quarantine at home for 7 days. Re-test on the 8th day of arrival in India * and if negative, further self-monitor their health for the next 7 days.

7) However, if such travelers test positive, their samples should be sent for genomic testing to the INSACOG laboratory network. They will be managed in a separate isolation structure and will be treated according to the defined standard protocol including the mentioned contact tracking.

8) Contacts of such positive cases should be kept under institutional quarantine or in-house quarantine strictly monitored by the Government of the State concerned according to the prescribed protocol.

9) Passengers from countries excluding those places at risk will be allowed to leave the airport and self-monitor their health for 14 days upon arrival.

10) A subsection (5% of total flight passengers) will be randomly checked upon arrival at the airport upon arrival.

The Omnicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has been detected in South Africa and several other countries and has been declared a disturbing variant by the World Health Organization. The Government of India has declared some countries as “at risk” countries.

