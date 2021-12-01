NASA space travel delayed by space debrisExBulletin







NASA through Getty Images Two NASA astronauts were scheduled for a spacewalk Tuesday morning outside the International Space Station, but the possibility of space debris delayed their plans. Astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron were scheduled to replace a faulty antenna at 7:10 a.m. EST, an adjustment that was expected to take about six and a half hours to complete. The space walk would have been the first of Barron’s career. NASA received an announcement about the debris on Monday evening and decided to delay walking in space due to lack of opportunity to assess the danger to astronauts. It is unclear when the space walk will be rescheduled. “NASA is collecting and evaluating risk information and will share more information when we can,” NASA spokeswoman Stephanie Schierholz wrote in an email to NPR.

change subtitles John Raoux / AP The damaged antenna lost the ability to send signals to Earth via NASA’s Satellite Tracking and Data Transmission System. The malfunction has limited effects on station operations, but the mission managers wanted to adjust the antenna to ensure that it had backup forms of communication, according to a press release. Vincent LaCourt, director of NASA flight, said the damaged antenna was discovered in mid-September. Time allowed Marshburn and Barron to practice their spacewalk at NASA’s Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory. It is unclear whether the debris that caused the delay is from a Russian anti-satellite missile test two weeks ago that forced astronauts on the International Space Station to take shelter for a short time. The US condemned the test as “dangerous and irresponsible”. More than 27,000 pieces of garbage are tracked by global Department of Defense spatial surveillance network sensors. Some pieces of debris are too small to be traced, but they still pose a threat to humans in space and robotic missions. For example, some spaceship windows have been replaced after being damaged by millimeter-sized ink stains traveling at high speeds. Tien Le is an intern at the NPR News Desk.

