The extension of the ISS until 2030 is likely, but replacement needs to be planned

ORLANDO, Fla. Postponing the International Space Station retirement date is likely, but it will not be cheap and more effort should be made to plan what will come next, according to a new report from NASA’s Office of the Inspector General.

The report says postponing the retirement date for the ISS from 2024 to 2030 is not only possible, but necessary for the commercial space industry and the continuation of NASA’s plan to explore deep human space.

The operation of the ISS costs $ 3 billion a year. As the station gets older, maintenance costs are rising. System upgrades and maintenance increased by 35% from fiscal year 2016 to 2020.

Furthermore, there are recently discovered cracks and leaks in the tunnel connecting the Service Module to one of the station ports.

In particular, based on models used by NASA to assess the structure, cracks should not have occurred, suggesting the possibility of an earlier aging than was anticipated for at least one station element, the report said.

The OIG report called on NASA to ensure that cracks risks are found and mitigated before agreeing to extend the life of the ISS. NASA management partially agreed with the recommendation because it would not support the wait to delay the ISS withdrawal.

The report says having a low station in Earth orbit is important for deep space exploration. The microgravity experiments being conducted at the ISS are essential to understanding the risks to human health and the technological needs for those missions. Even the current date of retirement in 2030 is not enough to complete the necessary search for missions to the Moon and Mars, says the NASA report.

Consequently, a substantial gap between the retirement of stations and the introduction of a new, commercial destination in low Earth orbit would force NASA to accept a higher level of health risk or delay start-up dates for missions. of human exploration in deep and long-term space, the report says.

NASA is currently planning to have at least one commercial station in low Earth orbit in operation by 2028, which would allow a two-year overlap before the ISS retirement date in 2030.

Setting up and operating that commercial space station by 2028 will not be easy. The report identified challenges that included limited market demand, insufficient financing, unreliable cost estimates, and still evolving demand.

However, the lack of a low destination in Earth orbit could also cause a cascade effect that could cause serious damage to the space industry.

Without a destination, the fledgling economy of commercial space in low Earth orbit is likely to collapse, causing cascading impacts on commercial space transportation capabilities, space production and microgravity research, the report said.

About 49 groups have expressed interest in creating low-lying objects in Earth orbit. In 2020, NASA awarded Axiom Space a contract to create a habitable commercial module for the ISS that would eventually connect to a separate platform and detach from the ISS and become a free flying destination.

In October, Blue Origin and Sierra Space announced a partnership to create an orbital rock, a type of mixed-use space business park that aims to open markets to research, investment and travel.

Extending the retirement date for the ISS is not a done deal. The plan has support in the U.S. Senate, but the U.S. House of Representatives will still have to act.

This includes more funding not only for the ISS, but for the next step. The OIG report says NASA has asked for $ 150 million a year to fund the commercial development of Earth’s low orbit, but has only received a portion of it from Congress. NASA believes that the first phase of the plan to put a commercial station into operation by 2028 would cost $ 300 to $ 400 million over a six-year period.

Journalist Erik von Ancken contributed to this report.