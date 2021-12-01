PSA will buy US supply chain company BDP International, Economy News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE (THE BIZNES TIMES) – PSA International has agreed to buy BDP International, a US-based company that offers supply chain, transportation and logistics solutions, both companies said on Wednesday (December 1st). The port operator will acquire BDP International privately held by the New York-based private equity firm Greenbriar Equity Group, subject to formal approvals from the relevant authorities and other common closing conditions. The amount to buy the company was not disclosed. BDP is a global provider of logistics solutions that manages the end-to-end movement of shipments covering a range of industries and segments such as chemicals, industrial, healthcare, consumers and retail customers. It has 133 offices worldwide and specializes in managing highly complex supply chains, as well as in chemical and high-care logistics, and visibility solutions. With the newly signed agreement, PSA will benefit from BDP’s global expertise in end-to-end supply chain services, while BDP can utilize the SAP network with more than 60 offshore, rail terminals. and inland worldwide, as well as businesses affiliated with distribution parks, warehouses, logistics and marine services, to pursue its growth plans, both companies said. They added that for carriers and importers facing an volatile market and increasingly complex global logistics requirements, this will create opportunities for personalized and sustainable solutions that will help them optimize the supply chain process. international. PSA Group CEO Tan Chong Meng said: “The BDP will be the first major PSA acquisition of this nature, a global integrated supply chain provider and logistics capabilities with end-to-end capabilities. . “Its advantages will complement and expand PSA ‘s capabilities to provide agile, resilient and innovative cargo solutions. Customers will be able to take advantage of the extensive capabilities of BDP and PSA, accelerating their shift towards sustainable supply. “ BDP Director and President Mike Andaloro said: “With the broad capabilities of PSAs and their significant market presence worldwide, we will undertake a new growth chapter with tremendous opportunities to optimize global activities. supply chain for our customers. “

