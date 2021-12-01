Quick COVID-19 home tests will be available for passengers arriving at Anchorage International Airport starting this week





Signs advertising free COVID-19 vaccines near luggage at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. (Emily Mesner / DNA) Passengers arriving at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport this week will be able to take a home test for COVID-19 between landing the plane and hijacking their luggage. Rapid over-the-counter, over-the-counter antigen tests will be provided through a pilot program in Anchorage, in the hope that it will be extended to other airports across the state, according to state pharmacist Coleman Cutchins. At the moment, passengers can be tested through a PCR test at the airport, with results from a commercial lab coming back in about a day. That test site will still be at the airport, but is being relocated after security, where rapid test kits will also be available, Cutchins said. Rapid tests can be performed at home and results displayed in less than 20 minutes, Cutchins said. But, he warned that if negative results appear, the second complete test should be used 36 to 48 hours later to confirm the absence of the virus as false negatives may appear in rapid tests. It was at this stage of the pandemic that these over-the-counter tests make access and equality even easier, Cutchins said. You do not need to have a healthcare provider and it is a good tool to have at your disposal. Test kits, which can also be purchased at pharmacies and grocery stores, will be much more available by early January, after the holidays, Cutchins said. Recently, Matanuska Susitna Borough and the Mat-Su Health Foundation developed a similar program, said Rene Dillow, manager of public health nurses at the Mat-Su Public Health Center. About 25,000 rapid home tests were distributed across municipalities last week. The tests were intended for more remote parts of Mat-Su and for people who had no transport to be tested. They were distributed through libraries, schools, food banks and by public health workers. People caught them within a week, Dillow said. Some people have already said they were able to isolate themselves immediately after the positive test, Dillow said. Juneau is also delivering tests for COVID-19 at home starting this Wednesday, according to an announcement from the City and Borough of Juneau. Test kits will be available at libraries and other public facilities, limited to family tests.

