How to look, what to know about road closures





The 38th annual California International Marathon kicks off Sunday, Dec. 5, with runners traversing 26.2 miles from Folsom to the state capital downtown Sacramento. More than 9,000 marathoners and close to 1,000 relay runners are taking part in the endurance event, which starts at 7am All CIM athletes this year are required to provide proof of full vaccination or a COVID-19 negative test within 72 hours of the race. .Here is what you need to know about this annual marathon. How to get racing packages at CIM ExpoThe CIM Expo takes place on Friday from 12:00 to 19:00 and on Saturday from 9:00 to 17:00 at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center (1400 J Street in Sacramento) and is for CIM race participants only. (For those who need to get a racing package for someone else, click here for instructions.) CIM participants must show an original paper copy, digital copy, photocopy or photo of their vaccination certificate or COVID-negative test. 19. There is no option to pick up packages during race day and CIM Expo is planning multiple 90-minute sessions to track the number of people at the convention center. Where should CIM spectators go to watch the race? Spectators are not allowed at the start of the race, but other areas are fair play to watch. The Sacramento Running Association lists several points as major spectator locations, which include: Mile 6 on the corner of Oak Avenue and Fair Oaks Blvd. Mile 10 at Old Town Fair OaksMile 13.4 at Fair Oaks Blvd. at Manzanita AvenueMile 20 where the wall will be placed opposite Drakes Circle at Fair Oaks Blvd.Mile 21 at Loemanns PlazaMile 24.2 at Sutter Middle SchoolMiles-25.7-26.2 near completion. Click here for links to those locations on Google Maps. What are CIM road closures? Here is a list of road closures to be expected, according to the Sacramento Running Association. Mile – Closing Time: Location 1 5:20 am-7:50 am: Oak Ave.2 5: 20-8: 05: American River Canyon Dr.5: 20-8: 05: Santa Juanita & Oak Ave.3 6: 50-8: 20: April & Oak Ave.4 6: 50-8: 30: Beach & Oak Ave.5 6: 50-8: 45: Wachtel6 6: 50-9: Fair Oaks Blvd. & Oak Ave.7 6: 50-9: 15: Woodlake Hills & Fair Oaks Blvd. 6: 50-9: 30: Greenback Lane8 7: 05-9: 30: Niessen & Fair Oaks Blvd. 7: 05-9: 40: Madison Ave.9 7: 05-9: 50: Dorian & Fair Oaks Blvd.10 7: 05-10: 00: Main & Fair Oaks Blvd. 7: 05-10: 05: Sunrise Blvd.11 7: 05-10: 15: New York Ave. & Fair Oaks Blvd.12 6: 20-10: 30: Hollister & Fair Oaks Blvd.13 6: 20-10: 45: California & Fair Oaks Blvd. 6: 20-11: Manzanita Ave.14 7: 30-11: Grant & Fair Oaks Blvd.15 7: 30-11: 15: Kenneth Ave. & Fair Oaks Blvd.16 7: 30-11: 30: Garfield & Fair Oaks Blvd.17 7: 30-11: 45: Paloma & Fair Oaks Blvd.18 7: 30-12: Saverien & Fair Oaks Bvd.19 7 : 30-12: 15: Coronado and Fair Oaks Blvd. 7: 30-1: Watt Ave.20 7: 30-1: Hawthorne & Fair Oaks Blvd.21 7: 30-1: University & Fair Oaks Blvd. 8-1: Howe Ave.22 8-1: Carlson & J Street23 8-1: 30: Bear Flag & J Street24 8-1: 45: 33rd & J Street 8-1: 45: Alhambra Blvd. 8-2: L Street25 8-2: 05: 22nd & L Street 7-2: 10: 15th & L Street 26 7-2: 15: 8th & L Street Additional road closures: Capitol Mall between Route 8 and Route 9 do be closed starting at 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3 through 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Route 10 between Route N and Route L will close from 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3 until 5 p.m. Sunday. Route 9 between Route N and Route L will be closed from 2pm on December 3rd until 5pm on Route 5.8 December between Route N and Route L will be closed starting at noon on Saturday, December 4 until 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Folsom-Auburn Road north of the starting area is closed to traffic at the intersection of Eureka Road starting at 3am and reopening at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Regular traffic will be allowed on the course by law enforcement personnel by reopening the course according to the times in the table above.

10 Miles to Old Town Fair Oaks

13.4 Miles to Fair Oaks Blvd. on Manzanita Avenue

Mile 20 where the wall will be placed opposite the Drakes Circle at Fair Oaks Blvd.

Mile 21 at Loemanns Plaza

Mile 24.2 to Sutter High School

Miles-25.7-26.2 near completion. Click here for links to those locations on Google Maps. What are CIM road closures? Here is a list of road closures to be expected, according to the Sacramento Running Association. Mile – Closing Time: Location 1 5: 20-07: 50: Oak Ave. 2 5: 20-8: 05: American River Canyon Dr. 5: 20-8: 05: Santa Juanita & Oak Ave. 3 6: 50-8: 20: April & Oak Ave. 4 6: 50-8: 30: Beach & Oak Ave. 5 6: 50-8: 45: Wachtel 6 6: 50-9: Fair Oaks Blvd. & Oak Ave. 7 6: 50-9: 15: Woodlake Hills & Fair Oaks Blvd. 6: 50-9: 30: Greenback lane 8 7: 05-9: 30: Niessen & Fair Oaks Blvd. 7: 05-9: 40: Madison Ave. 9 7: 05-9: 50: Dorian & Fair Oaks Blvd. 10 7: 05-10: 00: Main & Fair Oaks Blvd. 7: 05-10: 05: Sunrise Blvd. 11 7: 05-10: 15: New York Ave. & Fair Oaks Blvd. 12 6: 20-10: 30: Hollister & Fair Oaks Blvd. 13 6: 20-10: 45: California & Fair Oaks Blvd. 6: 20-11: Manzanita Ave. 14 7: 30-11: Grant & Fair Oaks Blvd. 15 7: 30-11: 15: Kenneth Ave. & Fair Oaks Blvd. 16 7: 30-11: 30: Garfield & Fair Oaks Blvd. 17 7: 30-11: 45: Paloma & Fair Oaks Blvd. 18 7: 30-12: Saverien & Fair Oaks Bvd. 19 7: 30-12: 15: Coronado and Fair Oaks Blvd. 7: 30-1: Watt Ave. 20 7: 30-1: Hawthorne & Fair Oaks Blvd. 21 7: 30-1: University & Fair Oaks Blvd. 8-1: Howe Ave. 22 8-1: Carlson & J Street 23 8-1: 30: Bear Flag & J Street 24 8-1: 45: Route 33 & J 8-1: 45: Blvd Alhambra. 8-2: Rruga L 25 8-2: 05: Route 22 & L 7-2: 10: Route 15 & L 26 7-2: 15: Route 8 and L Other road closures: The Capitol Mall between Route 8 and Route 9 will be closed from 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3 until 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

Route 10 between Route N and Route L will close from 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3 until 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

Route 9 between Route N and Route L will be closed starting at 2:00 pm on December 3 until 5:00 pm on December 5.

Route 8 between Route N and Route L will be closed starting at noon on Saturday, December 4 until 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

The Folsom-Auburn Road north of the starting area is closed to traffic at the intersection of Eureka Road starting at 3 a.m. and reopening at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Regular traffic will be allowed on the course by law enforcement personnel by reopening the course according to the schedules in the table above.

