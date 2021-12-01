Vaccine reluctance undermines the fight against Covid in poorer countries





JOHANNESBURG The discovery of the Omicron variant in South Africa signals the next phase of the battle against Covid-19: the inoculation of many people into poorer countries where vaccines have been scarce to prevent the development of new mutations. But while world leaders sometimes talk about it as if it is primarily a matter of dispensing doses overseas, the South African experience, at the very least, hints at a much more complex set of challenges. Like many poor countries, South Africa was forced to wait months for vaccines as richer countries monopolized them. Many countries still do not have enough vaccines to vaccinate their populations. The problems are not over as the shootings began to come in greater numbers. Neglected and underfunded public health infrastructure has slowed their spread, especially in rural areas, where conservation and personnel problems are common.

And now, there are growing signs in parts of Africa, as well as in South Asia, that skepticism or outright hostility to Covid vaccines may go deeper than expected. Deep distrust of governments and medical authorities, especially among rural and marginalized communities, may already be hampering vaccination efforts. The legacy of Western exploitation and medical abuse during and after colonialism is weighing heavily as well. Misinformation circulating on social media often fills the vacuum, some of it circulating from the United States and Europe, where vaccine rejection has also been a problem. There is no doubt that hesitation about vaccines is a factor in the spread of vaccines, said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, director of the World Health Organization in Africa. News or rumors about possible side effects, she said, are resolved and discussed, and some people get scared. Just days before the Omicron variant was first unveiled, health officials in South Africa turned his back dose shipments from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, concerned that their stock of 16 million shots could be disrupted due to insufficient demand.

Although only 36 percent of South African adults are fully vaccinated, according to government statistics, daily vaccinations have already been consistent. It is not just South Africa. Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi have also urged vaccine manufacturers and donors to stop sending more vaccines because they could not use the supplies they have, according to some health officials involved in trying to distribute vaccines to developing countries. Research has consistently found that factors such as public distrust and unequal distribution of vaccines can increase vaccine reluctance in any country. But these issues have often been more prevalent in poorer countries during the pandemic, he said Dr. Saad Omer, an epidemiologist at Yale University, and they have had a deeper effect.

Public message campaigns and deliveries of carefully orchestrated vaccines can challenge distrust, but they are lacking. “Almost no investment in vaccine education or promotion has gone to low-income countries,” he said. Omer. Why do we expect that all we will have to do is throw the vaccines at an airport, do the photography and get people to run to the airport and get the vaccine? Only one in four health workers in Africa are vaccinated, say World Health Organization officials they said. In some countries, less than half say they intend to be vaccinated.

It is not just a problem for Africa. In India, health workers have met sometimes-violent resistance in rural communities. Vaccine reluctance rates there approaching 50 percent among those who have not completed high school. In some parts of the country, more than a third of doses break down amid low demand. However, many are eager to be vaccinated. When doses became widely available in South Africa earlier this year, a third of the country’s adults were rapidly inoculated, a pattern that is being replicated elsewhere.

Experts point out that even partial acquisition will slow down the spread of new or existing variants. But that may not be enough to achieve the high vaccination rates needed if the world wants to leave the pandemic behind. Distrust of the government and medical authorities has long passed Covid in South Africa. But a series of setbacks with the spread of the vaccine, as well as widespread allegations of corruption amid the blockade in recent years, have raised public concern. Updated November 30, 2021, 22:44 ET There is a lack of confidence in the ability of public health systems to deliver vaccines, said Chris Vick, founder of Covid Comms, a non-profit group in South Africa. The group has held vaccination briefings, but overcoming skepticism is not easy. After a hearing in Pteroria, Atteridgeville, a 20-year-old woman who attended said she was not convinced.

I think Covid is not real, said the young woman, Tidibatso Rakabe. They are playing with us, politicians and everyone. Many say they are afraid of side effects. Earlier this year, reports of extremely rare blood clots prompted the United States to temporarily halt the delivery of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, delaying South Africa from spreading to health care workers. Both countries decided to resume shooting after concluding they were safe. The South African government held regular conferences, but they were on television and in English, when radio remained the most powerful medium and most South Africans did not speak English as their mother tongue.

Online registration systems have also left out millions of people who do not have regular internet access. Efforts to ease the stalemate were marred by corruption scandals, in which the president’s spokeswoman was forced to resign. The health minister later also resigned after his office was found to have fraudulently awarded a $ 9 million communication contract. Racial segregation is another key factor. White South Africans are much more likely than others to express skepticism about vaccines, revealed a recent study. This is partly due to distrust of the black-led government, but also because Covid’s American conspirators have found a wide reach among white South Africans on social media, according to Mr. Vick of Covid Comms.

Although black South Africans express greater openness to vaccination, they are vaccinated at lower rates, often citing the difficulty of getting to vaccination sites. Some also express reluctance to take a second hit.

Vaccine reluctance has long hampered global vaccination boosts, which health experts say shows some of the leaders are on the verge of a pandemic. In poor, rural areas, health resources are often scarce. Doctors from the capital or from abroad often supervise vaccinations. But stories of neglect and exploitation leave communities distrustful of aliens holding mysterious shots. Coronavirus Pandemic: Key Things to Know Card 1 of 4 A new kind of treatment. A panel of experts voted to recommend that the FDA authorize a Covid pill from Merck for high-risk adults, the first in a new class of antiviral drugs that can work against a wide range of variants, including Omicron. The pill can be authorized within a few days and be available until the end of the year. The first modern, worldwide campaign, launched in 1959 against smallpox, provoked deep skepticism in parts of Africa and Asia, where it was seen as a continuation of colonial-era medical abuses. Some WHO officials used physical force to vaccinate people, deepening distrust. The campaign lasted 28 years. The attempt to eradicate polio, which finally grew in poor countries in the 1980s and is still ongoing, has met with similar resistance. A study in the scientific journal Nature found that vaccine avoidance was highest among poor or marginalized groups who believed that health authorities, and especially Western governments, would never help them voluntarily. In Nigeria in the early 2000s, amid rising religious tensions, unfounded rumors circulated that foreign health workers were using polio vaccines as a cover to sterilize the country’s Muslim population. Local boycotts and bans led to a resurgence of polio, with cases spreading to 15 other countries, as far as Southeast Asia.

Similar rumors surfaced among India’s Muslim minority, after which polio cases increased by a factor of six in a year. Health authorities can now pay the price of long years of exploitation before and after colonialism that instilled deep distrust in Western medical authorities. A place with 15 survey from the African Center for Disease Control found that 43 percent of respondents believe Africans are used as guinea pigs in vaccine trials, a legacy of Western medicine companies doing just that in the 1990s. ME Even within their borders, Western governments are struggling to overcome vaccine resistance. So it is hard to imagine them doing better in remote societies where they lack local understanding. Any appearance of Western powers forcing unwanted vaccines on African or Asian weapons risks deepening the reaction. If the goal is to keep the US and the rest of the world safe, it must be very clear that the success of the domestic program depends on what happens internationally, said Dr. Omer.

Declan Walsh contributed to the report from Nairobi.

