Administration working with vaccine manufacturers to ‘develop emergency plans’ among new version





At the first White House Covid-19 team conference since the variant was identified, coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters Tuesday that the administration believes “current vaccines provide at least some protection against this variant and that boosters significantly strengthen that protection.” “.

However, he added that “in case additional measures are needed, we will be prepared”.

“We are working with Pfizer, Moderna and (Johnson & Johnson) to develop emergency plans for vaccine or booster modifications if needed. And we will ensure that (US Food and Drug Administration) and (US Centers) for Disease Control and Prevention) review them as soon as possible while maintaining their rigorous scientific protocols, ”Zients added.

The administration, Zients said, is planning how to support producers during the process – if necessary – and how to “quickly get the shots in the arms”.

“And we know how to do that, given the experience we had last year,” Zients said, adding that the administration will set up federal pharmacy programs, set up mass vaccination sites and move on. health centers and community clinics. “All that kind of planning is part of our emergency planning, so we can get wing shots efficiently and effectively,” he continued. Zients also urged adults to get their Covid-19 booster vaccines, a key point in the administration’s current strategy for protecting Americans from the developing variant. During the conference, Dr. Anthony Fauci – director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser – said the Omicron looks very different from the now-dominant Delta variant. He specifically noted that mutations in Omicron “have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune evasion, while other mutations have not yet been characterized in terms of their functional ability.” Fauci said that while the variant carries many mutations, vaccines are likely to protect people against serious diseases at least, even if the variant does not stimulate the immune system in the same way as the older variants. Research on the new variant is progressing rapidly. On Monday, Fauci told CNN “The Lead” that while Covid-19 PCR detection tests and several rapid antigen tests could detect the new variant, it was unclear whether all rapid tests could detect it. But Zients confirmed on Tuesday that the FDA believes that “high-volume PCR and rapid antigen tests widely used in the US will be effective in detecting the variant.” The severity and transmissibility of the new variant are still being studied. There are anecdotal reports suggesting that most cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant have been mild so far. But scientists say it will take weeks to know how dangerous the new variant is. Fauci told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Monday that the administration expects to know more about Omicron in about a week and a half. Later this week, Biden is expected to unveil the federal strategy to address Covid-19 this winter. He has been clear that so far no further travel restrictions are foreseen. And during a speech on the new variant Monday, the President said he predicts the U.S. will approach Covid-19 this winter “not with closures or blockages, but with more widespread vaccinations, boosters, tests and more”. The Omicron variant has not yet been discovered in the United States. However, public health officials have repeatedly stressed that current travel restrictions in countries in South Africa will not necessarily prevent the variant from arriving in the US. Rather, they will give the country some time to prepare for it. “Travel restrictions can slow down Omicron speed, they can not prevent it,” the President said on Monday. “But here’s what it does: It gives us time. It gives us time to take more action, to move faster, to make sure people understand that you need to get your vaccine.”

CNN’s Maggie Fox contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/30/politics/omicron-biden-contingency-plans/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos