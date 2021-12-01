Japan suspends new bookings on all incoming flights

TOKYO (AP) Japan has urged international airlines to stop making new bookings for all flights arriving in Japan by the end of December as the country further tightens border controls against a new variant of the coronavirus, it said on Wednesday. ministry of transport.

He said the demand is an emergency precaution amid growing concerns about the spread of the new omicron variant.

Those who have already made reservations are not affected, although flights can be canceled if there are not enough passengers, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said. Transit passengers are also unharmed, he said. Japan is a major transit hub for flights to and from Asia.

The move comes after Japan confirmed a second case of the omicron variant in a person who arrived from Peru, a day after reporting the first case to a Namibian diplomat.

Japan banned all foreign visitors starting Tuesday. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the move is an emergency precaution against the new variant. The ban lasts in advance until the end of the year. The government is also demanding that Japanese citizens arriving in the country be quarantined for up to 14 days.

The World Health Organization warned on Monday that the global risk from the omicron variant is very high based on early evidence, saying it could lead to increases with serious consequences.

It remains largely unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, if it makes people more seriously ill, and if it could block the vaccine.

Narita International Airport Corp., which operates Japan’s main international airport near Tokyo, said it was not aware of any immediate changes in flight arrivals in response to the announcement.

The decision was a disappointment for people who were planning trips during the holiday season, including Japanese citizens living abroad in hopes of returning home for the New Year period.

Japan had eased social and economic activities as infections slowed rapidly since September.

Meanwhile Japan on Wednesday began offering coronavirus vaccine boosting vaccines to healthcare workers amid growing concerns about the new variant.

Initial vaccination activity in Japan began in mid-February, and some medical workers who received injections more than nine months ago are now eager to receive additional protection against a possible new wave of infections.

A group of nurses and doctors received booster injections at Tokyo Medical Center.

It is an important first step for our patients and their families to be treated with a sense of security, said hospital chief Kazuhiro Araki.

Although the efficacy of vaccines against the new variant is still being examined, booster vaccines are important, Araki said, because the vaccines remain effective against other strains of the virus, including delta, which puts great pressure on health care systems. Japanese this summer.

Those who received the second vaccine eight months ago are eligible for a third vaccine to prevent new infections. Eligibility could be shortened to six months if there is a resurgence of infections, officials said.

The opening of vaccination in Japan started with a slow start but increased by the end of May, and now about 77% of the population has been fully vaccinated, a major reason experts cite for the continued slowdown in infections in Japan since September.

Boosting injections for seniors who have received their initial vaccinations starting in April are expected to begin in January.