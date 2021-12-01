PSA expands supply chain drive by acquiring BDP International





Singapore-based PSA has agreed to buy BDP for an undisclosed amount from private equity firm Greenbriar Equity Group. BDP is a global provider of logistics solutions that manages the end-to-end movement of shipments across a range of segments such as chemical, industrial, health, consumer and retail customers. The company has 133 offices worldwide. Connected: Memorandum of Understanding between PSA and RHT ink on digital decarbonization solutions With a portfolio of over 60 deep port operations, rail and inland facilities worldwide, PSA has sought beyond its traditional role as a terminal operator in recent years, towards end-to-end supply chain management by creating businesses new Calista and Cargo Solutions. The acquisition of the BDP sees a further extension of this strategy. Tan Chong Meng, CEO of PSA International Group, said: “This is an exciting time for us, as BDP will be the first major acquisition of PSAs of this nature, a global integrated supply chain provider and of transport solutions with end-to-end logistics capabilities. Connected: The SAP is shifting from the port operator to the supply chain solution provider Customers will be able to take advantage of the extensive capabilities of the BDP and PSA, accelerating their shift towards sustainable supply chains. We see this as an important and strategic step forward in our vision to co-create a Logistics Internet and look forward to welcoming the BDP into the PSA family. Greenbriar bought BDP in December 2018. Jill Raker, a Managing Partner of Greenbriar, said that the strategic development and growth of BDP has been tremendous during our partnership with the company. We were honored to support the BDP and the management team with the company’s first foreign investment and could not have been more pleased that the company’s success and capabilities were recognized by a world – class strategic owner like PSA. Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Seatrade, a trademark of Informa Markets (UK) Limited.

