CIS vacancy Membership Advisor





requires a Membership Advisor in force in March 2022 The Council of International Schools (CIS) is a non-profit membership organization that provides services to schools and institutions of higher education globally that share a commitment to high quality education and a desire to provide students with knowledge, skills and ability to follow lives as global citizens. CIS supports member schools to continually improve, to enter into effective international educational practices, to gain recognition for achievements, to lead and develop leaders and teaching staff, to facilitate student connections to top universities around the world and to provide a high quality international education. experience for parents and students with a global mind. CIS beliefs and values CIS serves a diverse learning community globally and believes it is important to embrace and incorporate diverse perspectives within its team. The CIS values ​​and fosters generative dialogue as an essential aspect of leadership, holistically setting and refining objectives. CIS has high leadership standards to attract, retain and develop high quality staff, as it believes its success depends on the skills and commitment of its people. The CIS believes that compensation should be competitive within the markets and areas in which it operates, based on individual performance, and fairly measured against well-defined objectives. The CIS will appoint from within the global team, whenever possible and practical, and will delegate responsibility for building a strong organization. Position summary The Membership Advisor will be based at the CIS office in Leiden, The Netherlands and will be accountable to the Membership Engagement Manager. This newly created role is ideal for those who enjoy and have experience in membership, customer service, operational support or similar data administrator roles. They will play a supportive role within the Membership Engagement Team and will be a key contributor, ensuring that membership data is accurate, complete and up-to-date, while regularly engaging with members to answer questions. . Membership data is used in all our activities and decision-making, so that we can engage and communicate effectively with our members. The role is highly process driven and will involve entering and updating information in our CRM and manual maintenance of other systems. There is a focus on data quality, accuracy and completeness. The ideal candidate will be very organized with great attention to detail and will be able to adapt to changing priorities and learn new processes. Tasks will include responding to member requests by email, granting portal access rights, resetting passwords and updating school and university member account information, and contact details in our Salesforce, CRM. The Membership Advisor will also support the membership application process by requesting additional information from members and answering general email questions. They will help the team implement effective practices and processes through their day-to-day activities and reports, including analyzing data-related trends to support various activities. Accountability Support members Manage your membership inbox and answer members’ questions in a timely manner. Respond to member credentials, passwords, and portal login requests. Supports institutions applying for CIS membership.

Quality and management of membership data Store membership data and contact information in Salesforce. Work together with the Membership Engagement Specialist to develop new processes for storing membership data, keeping contacts up to date for organizational use. Support members’ annual campaigns to update contacts, institutional data, and use member-only portals. Assist in implementing and monitoring data policies and processes. Ask questions to analyze and clear the data. Identify outdated data, inactive contacts, and inconsistent data by reporting back data issues.

Peer support Provide administrative support to colleagues in the Membership and Communication Strategy Team to support projects and / or activities including data analysis, forecasting, member behavior / engagement research.

Supports strategic projects Participate in cross-functional project teams that support new member initiatives.

profile Education / Experience Relevant qualification for administration or marketing desirable

Requires 2+ years of professional experience working within membership, operational support or similar role of data administrator

Experience working with Salesforce or other similar CRM system

Knowledge of data management principles and best practices is desirable Key Competencies / Skills Fut besim: gains the trust and confidence of others through honesty, integrity and authenticity

gains the trust and confidence of others through honesty, integrity and authenticity Differences in values: recognizes the value that different perspectives and cultures bring to an organization

recognizes the value that different perspectives and cultures bring to an organization Global perspective: takes a broad view when approaching issues, using a global lens; a strong service orientation, working in multiple time zones, applying interpersonal communication and collaboration skills

takes a broad view when approaching issues, using a global lens; a strong service orientation, working in multiple time zones, applying interpersonal communication and collaboration skills Self-development: actively seeks new ways to grow and challenge using formal and informal development channels; a learning orientation

actively seeks new ways to grow and challenge using formal and informal development channels; a learning orientation Computer skills with the ability to enter, receive and maintain data in a CRM environment; demonstrated proficiency in using MS Office 365

Strong communication skills to communicate effectively with stakeholders, contributing to positive results within the scope of the function

Strong organizational and administrative skills, including interest in data entry and management

Demonstrated service-oriented mindset to support members and colleagues with care and diplomacy

Excellent attention to detail

Good English speaking and writing skills developed and demonstrated

Analytical skills to inform decision-making ability

Ability to work on time and under pressure, including the ability to work independently with a remote and diverse group of stakeholders

Strong interpersonal and collaborative skills

Willingness to handle a variety of tasks and projects Reward and duration of engagement Salaries and benefits will be commensurate with the qualifications and experience required for the position. The successful applicant will be engaged as a full time employee, initially with a one-year contract, subject to renewal. The ideal candidate would be willing to make a medium- and long-term commitment to this role. Search data Preferred start date: March 1, 2022

Deadline for receipt of applications: January 9, 2022 Applicants who are legally authorized to live and work in the Netherlands are welcome to apply. Proof of national origin and Dutch residency status will be required during the selection process. If the successful applicant is a non-EU citizen based in the Netherlands, the CIS will provide administrative and financial sponsorship in connection with their ongoing legal authorization and that of their subordinates to live and work in the Netherlands for the duration of their employment. . Application and interview process Applicants must submit their details, cover letter, curriculum vitae (CV) and details of their judges by completing this Application form. Shortlisted candidates will be required to complete one written assignment answering a set of guiding questions. Shortlisted candidates will be invited for one interview with the individual who would be their immediate supervisor / manager and possibly other colleagues. The interview can be virtual or in person. The CIS will collect and store documentation submitted by applicants in Microsoft Office 365, process the data for recruitment purposes only, and will not share it with anyone else. For unsuccessful applicants, the data will be stored until the position is filled, at which time the CIS will either delete the applicant’s data or, at their request or with their consent, save it for possible future roles. For successful candidates, records will be stored in their personnel file. Protecting young people is essential to our work and lays the foundation for everything we do. As such, we strive to create a secure organizational culture and protect the young people we can reach out to through our work. For more information about our safest recruitment practices, please see our site defense policy. Once the finalist candidate accepts a job offer for the position, the CIS will guide the candidate through a process of background screening which will include criminal record checks and checks of certain educational qualifications. A contractual agreement signed before the completion of the background review will be conditional on the eventual approval of the candidate as verified through the receipt of the full review report. Any questions should be directed to Human Resources via email: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cois.org/about-cis/news/post/~board/news/post/cis-vacancy-membership-advisor The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos