



At Craigmore Station in Canterbury, New Zealand, an ancient Maori painting adorns the limestone overpass of a cave. Intended to describe an extinct eagle, the painted predator gives the cave its name: Ana Pouakai, or Eagle Cave. But this was not just any bird, it may have been a Haasts eagle, which had open wings from six to 10 feet, making the species the largest eagle known. The Maori artist painted the bird with a dark body and a sketch of the head and neck reminiscent of the bald head of a vulture rather than the feathered dome of an eagle. Now, a group of scientists suggest that the extinct eagle may have looked just like its painted shape. Creating 3-D models of extinct bird skulls, beaks and claws, the group tested how well the eagle performed against living predators in a series of food simulations. Their results, published Wednesday in the journal Royal Society Procedures B, argue the Haasts eagle hunted like a predatory eagle, but was treated like a vulture cleaning. It’s a unique, chimera-like combination for a bird, said Stephen Wroe, a researcher at the University of New England at Armidale, Australia, and a paper author.

The Haasts eagle became extinct around 1400 when its prey, moa without flight, was hunted to extinction by Maori settlers. The eagles were giant, weighing up to 30 kilograms. In the Maori tradition, the Haasts eagle may have been represented by box, a giant bird of prey that could kill and eat humans.

Although eagles were first described in the late 19th century, the question of whether the creature was a hunter or carrion food remained unresolved for decades. Recent analyzes of the nervous system of sensitive and powerful eagles and claws have shown that the great bird killed prey like modern eagles. Modern eagles eat things that are smaller than themselves, so they can eat them in two or three bites, said Anneke van Heteren, a researcher at the Bavarian State Collection of Zoology in Munich and a newspaper author. But many scientists have noted Haasts eagles have more vulture-like characteristics, such as bony structures around their nostrils, which help cleaners feed inside a much larger animal without accidentally drowning themselves.

When they put their head in the snout, they do not want to put it in the nose, said Dr. van Heteren. Dr. Wroe had obtained CT scans of a Haasts eagle skull about a decade ago. But the study of animals that may have vulture-like traits remained in the background for years until Dr. van Heteren took it. The researchers used a technique called geometric morphometrics, identifying reference points in the bone, to capture the shape of the Haasts eagle’s skull, beak and claws in three dimensions. Just as eagles can specialize in special hunting, vultures do not all cleanse in the same way. Some, known as rippers, feed on the firm skin of a corpse. Gulpers spray on soft, nutrient-rich underwear. And skrapers eat small pieces. The authors compared their Haasts eagle model with live vulture and eagle models, which displayed a range of feeding styles, from hunting to cleaning. They examined cinereous vultures, a ripper, and Condor of the Andes, a sip, as well as some eagles that hunted prey of various sizes. The researchers guided the models through feeding behavior simulations. The reptiles feed on animals that are much larger than themselves, said Dr. Wroe. They need to insert the head deep into the abdominal cavity of a rotten zebra carcass and extract the high value of nutrients, soft internal organs: heart, lungs, liver.

The Haasts eagle model performed as a vulture in some tests and as an eagle in others. It had the claws of an eagle and was excellent at hunting bites. But he was not so good at tearing pieces of meat. It fed like a vulture, closely matching the Andean condor swallowing in its ability to sink into the nose inside a corpse.

Researchers say these results suggest that the Haasts eagle killed Moa and then ate their intestines. Not a bad thing, because it was a big bird, said Dr. Wroe for moa, which could weigh up to 550 pounds. Guillermo Navaln, a postdoctoral researcher at Cambridge University who was not involved in the study, said he found the authors presented strong evidence for the Haasts eagle hunting ability. But he said the skull-shaped similarity between the Haasts eagle and vultures may be the result of their similarly large sizes and not an indication of feeding behavior, and noted a 2016 study who discovered larger predators have different cranial shapes than smaller predators. Dr. Navaln suggested that a more comprehensive analysis of skull shapes could have clarified whether the similarities had to do with cleansing, rather than just the large size of the birds. When the paper was almost finished, one of the authors wondered if the Haasts eagle was bald like many modern vultures. Dr. van Heteren thought about scientific accuracy of European cave art, and researchers searched the internet for Haasts eagle drawings in New Zealand caves. In their search, they came across a picture of the painted overflow of the Eagle Cave, depicting the dark-colored bird with the colorless head, perhaps, for baldness. When you look at it, I do not know what else it could be, said Dr. van Heteren. These people have been eyewitnesses, why not talk about it?

