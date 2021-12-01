Omicron Covid-19 variant: major international developments today

About a week after South African health experts warned the world of a new, potentially dangerous variant of the new coronavirus, India has extended nationwide Covid-19 control measures until December 31st. Health officials have said the variant was in Europe a few days earlier than previously known, and more than 20 countries have reported cases of the omicron variant.

As situations unfold rapidly, here are the top five omicron-related developments today, from around the world.

Norway reveals the first 2 cases of the Omicron variant

Norway has identified the first two cases of the new variant of the coronavirus Omicron, the west coast municipality of Oeygarden said on Wednesday.

The two people who became infected had been on a trip to South Africa. Both were currently recovering from the infection, Reuters reported, citing a statement from Mayor Tom Georg Indrevik.

People expect to be vaccinated with a Covid-19 vaccine at a public hospital in Harare on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. (AP)

Norway on Friday decided to impose a quarantine on any traveler coming from South Africa or neighboring countries, following a similar decision by neighboring Denmark and many other countries around the world.

US tightens travel rules

The United States is moving to require all incoming air passengers to show a negative Covid-19 test performed within a day of departure, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said late Tuesday. Currently, vaccinated international travelers may present a negative result received within three days of their point of departure. The new one-day test requirement will apply to US citizens as well as foreign nationals.

Saudi Arabia, Brazil report first cases of Omicron

Saudi Arabia confirmed its first case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant coming from a North African country, the state news agency said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said two Brazilians had tested positive for the variant, the first cases reported in Latin America. The regulator said a traveler arriving in Sao Paulo from South Africa and his wife, who had not traveled, both tested positive for the new variant, adding to Omicron’s global spread concerns before the final travel bans. to enter into force.

Fiji welcomes tourists despite omicron threat

Fiji welcomed its first tourists in more than 600 days on Wednesday, as it continued with reopening plans, despite the threat posed by the omicron variant. Fiji Tourism CEO Brent Hill said 75,000 tourists had booked trips to the country over the next two months. Fiji was spared the worst of the virus until April, when an outbreak of the delta variant appeared. The spread has killed nearly 700 people, but has now faded into about five new infections every day.

WHO changes travel tips for omicron variant

The World Health Organization is changing its travel tips regarding the omicron variant just hours after it published it. The UN health agency initially said people who are not well or at risk of developing severe Covid-19 disease and death are advised to postpone the trip. The recommendation applies to people who are at least 60 years old and those with concomitant diseases, including cancer, heart disease and diabetes.

But the WHO revised that statement later to say that people who have not been fully vaccinated or have no evidence of previous infection and are at greater risk are advised to postpone travel to “community-transmitted” areas where it is spreading. widely. .

France and Portugal see a deterioration of the situation

Many European countries, especially France and Portugal, are seeing an increase in Covid-19 infections in recent days. French Health Minister Olivier Vran said 47,000 new infections had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, according to France-based news network Euro News. He said the number of new daily cases has been over 30,000 for a week, below 23,000 a week ago and 15,000 two weeks ago.

In Portugal, a pediatric unit was shut down after a hospital employee tested positive for the omicron variant. A Euro News report said the worker had been in contact with members of a Portuguese football club where there were at least 13 cases of the new variant. The country is enforcing a new set of restrictions on access to public services, including vaccine certificates and mandatory face masks.

(With data from Reuters and the Associated Press)