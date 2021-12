The workplace culture in the Federal Parliament needs to change

In 1984, under the leadership of Susan Ryan, the first female Labor MP to sit in the cabinet, the Sex Discrimination Act was passed by the Federal Parliament. It was an important moment for women. Although not widely publicized at the time, included in the act was a decree that made sexual harassment in the workplace illegal, the first anywhere in the world. And yet, 37 years later, an extensive independent review of workplace culture in the House of Parliament has revealed that sexual harassment and harassment are almost common. The report, by Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins, found that one-third of people working in the Commonwealth Parliamentary offices have personally experienced sexual harassment and more than half have experienced at least one incident of harassment, sexual harassment or actual or attempted assault. sexual. This is a damn indictment against the most powerful democratic institution in the country, which aims to attract and retain the best and smartest Australians to do important work. Instead, what is portrayed in the report is a job that leaves many of its youngest staff vulnerable to a host of forms of workplace abuse. And this abuse is reinforced by a culture in which, as one person described it, there are no consequences for bad behavior because there is no risk of MPs being fired or held accountable for their actions. The report is not afraid to identify the problem, stating that power, including power imbalances and abuse of power, is one of the main drivers of bad behavior.

Such conclusions will probably not shock most of those working in the Federal Parliament. But it should embarrass every MP and senior employee in the building who was not one of them who finally gave the whistle. Instead, the push for change took a former junior ministerial employee who came out publicly on a rape charge. Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins has published her recommendations for changing jobs in the Federal Parliament. Credit:Arsineh Houspian When Brittany Higgins spoke in February, she struck a chord with women around Australia and forced Prime Minister Scott Morrison to finally put Parliament culture under that kind of long-delayed scrutiny. While the scope of the problem is presented for all to see, the most encouraging aspect of the report is the comprehensive nature of the recommendations. He calls for a new code of conduct for parliamentarians, staff and other workers in the House of Parliament; the establishment of a new Independent Parliamentary Standards Commission within a year; setting up a Parliamentary Staff and Culture Office within one year to act as an independent branch of human resources; and establishing the right rules of dismissal. Ms. Jenkins also recommended that to begin the healing process, the Speaker and Senate President along with other parliamentary leaders make an official statement acknowledging the damage done to staff and politicians by harassment, sexual harassment, and assault. Some recommendations may encounter resistance.

